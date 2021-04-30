Big Brother: Nicole Franzel shares video of wedding vows with Victor

Nicole Franzel made it to the final three of Big Brother 2020. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel recently got married to Victor Arroyo. The ceremony took place down in Florida with several other former houseguests in attendance.

Now, Nicole has shared a video to Instagram that shows when part of their vows was read by an officiant during the big day. It gives fans another look at how everything went for them.

Nicole and Victor met as members of the Big Brother 18 cast. They were in separate alliances for most of the summer but seemed to have a connection as they played the game.

Nicole ended up becoming the Big Brother 18 winner over Paul Abrahamian taking home a nice $500,000 prize for her efforts. It seems that her other prize was starting up a friendship with the man she would later marry.

Nicole and Victor get married

It was back in mid-March that Nicole and Victor got married. Christmas Abbott, Enzo Palumbo, and Josh Martinez were just a few of the people who were in attendance.

Below is the video clip that Nicole shared on Instagram. She also wrote a caption that reads, “A little piece of our vows…We had no idea our officiant was going to read these out loud but I’m sure glad he did…Can’t wait to get the full wedding video in a couple weeks. [white heart emoji] #weddingwedneday#arroyalwedding#weddingvows.”

Nicole Franzel is also pregnant

Along with the big news about their wedding, Nicole also revealed to the world that she was pregnant this winter. Recently, Nicole and Victor had a baby gender reveal that included an ice cream truck. The baby is expected to arrive this summer right around the time we will be watching the Big Brother 23 cast begin to play the game.

More Big Brother news

The Big Brother 2021 season begins in June and it will be an exciting time for fans of the show. It looks like there will be a brand new cast with fresh faces and that host Julie Chen Moonves is returning to show them the ropes.

The show has a new casting director and some new policies when it comes to putting the cast together, so things could look and feel a little different. But it’s still Big Brother, so by the time September rolls around, we will get to see someone new crowned as the champion.

As a reminder, the Big Brother 22 winner was Cody Calafiore, who returned as part of a cast of All-Stars to take another shot at winning the game.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.