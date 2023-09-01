Big Brother live feed spoilers: A new plan by the new HOH

The Big Brother live feeds have provided some expected spoilers from the overnight hours.

Thursday night featured a new episode of Big Brother 25, but it ended with a twist.

Jag Bains got unanimously evicted from the house, but a Comic-verse twist happened before he could exit.

Matt Klotz had previously won the BB Power of Invincibility and used it to save Jag.

The power nullified the Eviction Ceremony and kept the BB25 cast at 13 players.

All 13 people were then allowed to play in the HOH Competition.

Who does the new Head of Household plan to nominate?

Jared Fields is the new HOH after winning a late-night challenge.

And Big Brother fans might be able to guess who Jared is targeting this week.

Last week, Cameron Hardin targeted Jag and Blue Kim, meaning Jared’s showmance partner was on the block.

Now it is time for some revenge – especially with Cirie Fields in her son’s ear as he prepares to make a move.

Jared plans to nominate Cameron and Red Utley for eviction.

Cameron is the primary target for eviction. Bowie Jane could become a replacement nominee if someone from that duo comes off the block.

Cameron doesn’t have to wait long to learn that Jared never meant to keep his word after he aligned with him. It should lead to an eye-opening interview with host Julie Chen Moonves if he doesn’t win the Power of Veto.

More news from Big Brother 25

Blue should have an easy week in the house with her Big Brother boyfriend now in charge,

This is also where Blue needs to take stock of what is going on in the house if she doesn’t want to get targeted again by Cirie.

Cirie pushed hard to get Blue out of the game but couldn’t get Jared on board with turning on his showmance.

It was recently revealed that Jared is friends with a Big Brother alum. That former houseguest said they gave Jared some advice before he began BB25.

And that fellow Big Brother player has taken to social media to celebrate Jared becoming the Week 5 Head of Household.

CBS will soon debut a new season of Survivor that was filmed in Fiji. The reality competition show returns this fall with new episodes.

Big Brother producers are also working on the BB26 cast, giving fans another opportunity to compete for the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.