Big Brother Instigator has been released on the BB26 cast

The Big Brother Instigator has already created chaos in the house.

Big Brother fans got to vote on a houseguest who they wanted to stir up drama.

A week of voting led to someone getting selected, and they were then unleashed on the rest of the house.

The Instigator may be why the Live Feeds were down for much of Friday (August 23), and the producers revealed that the feeds would be down again on Saturday (August 24) for additional filming.

Footage of the Instigator stirring things up will be shown during the Sunday night episode (August 25).

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But we have already seen the possible fallout of misinformation spread on the feeds over the past few days.

The Live Feeds reveal the Big Brother Instigator has arrived

Below is a clip from the Live Feeds where BB26 cast members discuss a message they had just heard. We only get pieces of the message, but it sounds like the Instigator was targeting the showmance between Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe.

#BB26



The AI Instigator has been released, and they aren't playing! Listen to what's been mentioned already. And apparently, there's more to come.



Based on this, Tucker is unlikely the winner of the AI Instigator vote… pic.twitter.com/SoW7X3Iyck — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) August 23, 2024

Rubina broke down a short time later. It’s hard to tell if she was acting or was truly upset about what had happened. For much of their showmance, Tucker and Rubina have been trying to hide it so they don’t become targets, but many people already knew about their relationship.

In the clip below, Rubina leaves the group in tears, and Tucker follows after her. Tucker following her wasn’t a good idea, especially if they were still trying to push that secret.

The instigator called Tucker/Rubina a showmance, Rubina gets off the couch and sobs up the stairs to the HOH room, Tucker follows #bb26 pic.twitter.com/4CSyAwQMyt — #BB26 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) August 23, 2024

The Instigator uses AI versions of the houseguests to spread the misinformation. Quinn Martin was reportedly the first one, and he spoke about Tucker and Rubina holding hands under the covers.

Additional items that the Instigator has mentioned included pushing the Pentagon alliance, outing the Five Points alliance, and telling the houseguests they made a mistake voting out Cedric Hodges over Rubina.

Suspicions are being pushed as people try to figure out who the Instigator is. Some folks have claimed it is Angela Murray, but nobody knows. CBS viewers will find out their identity during the August 25 episode.

More from the Big Brother house

Here are the Big Brother POV spoilers from Week 6. The cast has been busy following the eviction of Brooklyn Rivera.

Makensy Manbeck has turned on Matt Hardeman. She blames him and Angela for ruining her Big Brother game.

Joseph Rodriguez shared that he has a huge crush. He spoke about it to the Live Feeds while alone this weekend.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.