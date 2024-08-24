Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal Power of Veto winner from Week 6

Big Brother 26 spoilers have revealed the Week 6 Power of Veto winner.

The BB26 cast played a “classic” Veto Competition on Saturday (August 24), causing the feeds to be down for most of the day.

The CBS producers did post a warning on social media that fans should expect an outage, and the feeds came back quicker than expected.

Shortly after 3 p.m. house time (PT), the POV results became obvious.

The house has been busy for the past 48 hours, with lots of gameplay happening after Brooklyn Rivera got evicted.

The most notable event is that the Instigator twist has been unleashed. Someone is planting seeds of misinformation around the house.

What happened before the Week 6 Veto Competition?

T’Kor Clottey is the new Head of Household. She won the power late Thursday night (August 22), putting her in charge for the first time this summer.

T’Kor immediately told her closest allies they would be safe for the week. Her closest allies are now Kimo Apaka, Chelsie Baham, Rubina Bernabe, and Tucker Des Lauriers.

In another odd game move… Tucker volunteered to go on the block. He would later backtrack on that effort, but he wound up on the block anyway.

Cam Sullivan-Brown, Makensy Manbeck, and Tucker became the Week 6 nominees.

Joseph Rodriguez and Angela Murray joined T’Kor, Tucker, Cam, and Makensy in the Veto Competition.

Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 26 during Week 6?

Cam won the Power of Veto. This is the “classic” Veto Competition with prizes and punishments, where people can trade what they get when they are eliminated from the challenge.

It sounds like Makensy won a trip and Joseph and Angela got punishments, but the feeds went down again, so we will need to get more details later.

The important piece of information is that Cam won the Power of Veto. He will take himself off the block during the Veto Meeting this Monday (August 26).

T’Kor will need to name a replacement nominee, and she has already had Kimo and Rubina volunteer as replacements. Will they stick to that plan? That would assume that Makensy is the primary target.

Makensy Manbeck is blaming Matt and Angela for her spot in the Big Brother house. She claimed they ruined her game and she even called Matt a “rat” while speaking to the Live Feeds cameras.

A BB26 cast member has a friend from Survivor. They know each other from when they attended the same college.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2026.