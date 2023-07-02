Big Brother fans worried about new Twitter rules

New Twitter limitations have Big Brother fans a bit worried about this summer.

Elon Musk announced that temporary limits were made for the number of posts Twitter users can read in one day.

Musk said this was an effort to address “extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation” that they have seen taking place.

Verified account users don’t have it too bad, as the blue checkmark allows a user to read 6,000 posts per day.

Being unverified means being able to read only 600 posts in a day. That limit is something many Twitter users are posting about.

And it has also led to many jokes from Big Brother fans who are worried about missing out on content shared from the live feeds.

Elon Musk announces limits

Here is the official post that Musk made on his Twitter account. Mr. Beast was one of the first people to respond.

The owner of Twitter revealed some temporary rules for users. Pic credit: @ElonMusk/Twitter

Big Brother fans respond to Twitter limits

Many Big Brother fans use Twitter to keep up with the show. The site has some key accounts that update everyone on what has happened with the live feeds, and Twitter is where fans can debate what is taking place each season.

Some of those fans are very worried that limiting the number of posts they can read will impact how they enjoy Big Brother 25 this summer.

Below are a few posts describing the current mood.

The only real reason I have Twitter any more (or have had for the last 10 years) is to keep up in real time with Big Brother’s (Live Stream Updates) so with this app update, it’s a wrap 🤪 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/d4N63j6ExX — Hannah 🌿 (@hiii_hanners) July 1, 2023

Welp, we had a good run, but it looks like Big Brother Twitter is over. 🤷🏼‍♂️🙄 #BB25 https://t.co/UGPHYWk9e3 pic.twitter.com/xsIHR3h8Uz — Ryan Moyer (@RyanMoyer10) July 1, 2023

What the hell does rate limit exceed means? #LoveIslandFr Twitter don’t piss me off Im only here when Love Island and Big Brother is on. pic.twitter.com/bKVynTECNb — Elischua (@Elischua_) July 1, 2023

More tweets from Big Brother fans

“Twitter starting to limit how many tweets you can read in a day? Just before BIG BROTHER SEASON? The nerve. #BB25,” wrote one Twitter user.

They are referencing the upcoming Big Brother season advertised in new TV commercials on CBS.

A BB fan is worried about Twitter limits. Pic credit: @GinaMoreGina/Twitter

And another Big Brother fan noted how it could become more difficult to “watch Big Brother properly” with these changes.

“You really do need Twitter to watch Big Brother properly and keep up with the feeds. It’s about to be a big ole mess if this app is broken beyond repair a month from now. #BB25,” wrote the user.

This BB fan is worried about the Twitter experience. Pic credit: @leebee4life/Twitter

Big Brother 25 arrives this August

The new season of Big Brother begins on Wednesday, August 2.

The producers previously stated that only new houseguests are playing the game this time, but after the postponements at CBS, Cody Calafiore said he thinks there are returning houseguests.

Answers about the BB25 cast and the house theme will be revealed later in July.

As for the impact the Twitter rule changes could have on the new season – stay tuned.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.