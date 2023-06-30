Big Brother fans debate who was the better player: Nicole Franzel or Taylor Hale?

Big Brother 25 chatter has ticked up on social media, with fans desperate for new content.

A Twitter account asked about the differences between Nicole Franzel and Taylor Hale, leading to many responses.

“Serious question. How could you stan one and not the other? Their gameplay is smack alike,” wrote the user.

Nicole first appeared on Big Brother 16, got invited back for BB18, and played on BB22 (Big Brother: All-Stars 2).

Nicole won the Big Brother 18 season and came close to doing it again on Big Brother 22.

And Taylor is fresh off of becoming the Big Brother 24 winner last season.

Taylor Hale or Nicole Franzel for Big Brother fans?

In addition to being Big Brother winners, Taylor and Nicole were each involved in showmances during their time in the house.

Those showmances helped insulate them during critical moments of the game, but it’s also a strategy that many other people have used over the years.

serious question. how could you stan one and not the other? their gameplay is smack alike. pic.twitter.com/iUqbIahsFw — christmas (@sxperio) June 29, 2023

One facet of the debate between Nicole and Taylor focuses on how they controlled the house.

BB fans debate between Taylor and Nicole. Pic credit: @sxperio/Twitter

And while some fans view the ladies as the two “best female winners” the show has had, some fans feel that neither won should have won.

BB fans are split between the ladies. Pic credit: @sxperio/Twitter

One Twitter user couldn’t hold back their thoughts, stating that Nicole is a much better Big Brother player. But they did it without disrespecting Taylor.

“I’m gonna cause even more people to get riled up, Nicole is a much much better game player than Taylor. And Taylor is one of my fav winners ever,” wrote Twitter user Bsuprafan.

I'm gonna cause even more people to get riled up, Nicole is a much much better game player than Taylor. And Taylor is one of my fav winners ever — Stolizø (@bsuprafan) June 30, 2023

The New Big Brother season will lead to new debates

A new group of houseguests will soon take over the Big Brother house.

This cast gives the fans some new topics of debate for the summer.

Since the season got delayed by CBS, the first episode won’t arrive until Wednesday, August 2.

The good news is that to compensate, Big Brother 25 has been extended by the producers.

And speaking of Taylor, the BB24 winner shared her thoughts on BB25, including her hope to step inside the Big Brother house again this summer.

Outside of the game, Nicole Anthony just picked out her wedding dress. The two-time player was a fan-favorite on the show, and she is ready to get married.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.