Big Brother fans could get frustrated with lack of Week 1 episodes

Big Brother 2023 debuts on August 2 with a new summer season.

It is a 90-minute opening night introducing fans to the BB25 cast.

Some footage of the premiere was also revealed during a unique BB25 house reveal.

That inaugural episode airs on a Wednesday night, but then there is a break before Episode 2 debuts.

Fans hoping for a Thursday night episode during Week 1 could be disappointed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This is where watching the Big Brother live feeds becomes very important for die-hard fans.

When is Big Brother Season 25, Episode 2?

The second episode of Big Brother 25 debuts on Sunday, August 6, at 8/7c.

If the producers follow the familiar format from recent seasons, Episode 2 will be dedicated to the Week 1 nominations.

After the premiere episode focuses on introducing the new cast, the BB25 theme, and its first Head of Household, the nominations likely come during Episode 2.

Right after the premiere, the houseguests will get right into playing the game, with the cameras recording footage for the upcoming episodes. The players will be five days into the new season when the Sunday episode finally airs.

This will then progress into Episode 3 on Wednesday, August 9, where the Veto Competition will be shown. The Wednesday episode should also lock in the final nominations for the inaugural week of BB25.

Unless there is an early twist in the game, the first Eviction Ceremony should happen during the August 10 episode.

More details about Big Brother 25

Early footage from the house indicates the Have-Not Room has returned for BB25.

It will be interesting to see if the BB25 cast has to eat slop.

Eating slop is a difficult thing many houseguests have complained about over the years.

And as part of the anniversary special, several houseguests shared what they disliked the most about the Big Brother house.

Adding to the excitement is that this will be the longest Big Brother season in history.

CBS was looking for additional Fall 2023 content, leading to Big Brother 25 getting delayed. That delay will eventually lead to extra episodes and a season finale in November.

If the ongoing strikes in Hollywood continue, it’s possible that a winter season of Big Brother could arrive soon.

Season 25 episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service will also provide access to the live feeds.

Classic seasons from the past are also available for streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.