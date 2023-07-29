Big Brother 25 Have-Not Room revealed in teaser?

The infamous Big Brother Have-Not Room appears to be back for this summer.

Each week several houseguests are forced to endure punishments as the Have-Nots.

In addition to cold showers and eating slop, the Have-Nots are forced to sleep in an uncomfortable room.

Typically, the Have-Not Room has beds that play into the theme, and it’s never a treat to get relegated to that room.

Some Big Brother fans want challenges to decide the Have-Nots again, which used to be the selection method.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recent seasons have had the Head of Household asking volunteers to go through the punishments.

Big Brother 25 teases a possible Have-Not Room

A unique Big Brother house tour was released, with three former houseguests showing off the new look for BB25.

Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes Godwin, and Frankie Grande returned to the Big Brother house.

The house was thrown into chaos due to their “Break-In Twist,” and many rooms got altered.

At one point in the video, the cameras showed what appears to be a room filled with uncomfortable beds.

This appears to be the Have-Not Room, with one bed being a big block of cheese and another looking like a hot dog.

The image shared below is a still frame from that video.

More news from Big Brother

This summer will be the longest Big Brother season in history after CBS extended it.

Everything begins on August 2, and the early BB25 episode schedule is out.

Specific details about the BB25 season premiere were also released, giving fans a feel for what’s coming.

The Big Brother 25 cast has also been sequestered, but fans must wait longer to learn the names.

Host Julie Chen Moonves continues to tease fans about what the season will entail.

Julie also hinted about more cameos from Big Brother alums and wondered if viewers would recognize them.

This could hint that more former houseguests will be part of the challenges, possibly as hosts throughout the summer and fall.

Hopefully, the jury roundtable is also hosted by a Big Brother alum.

Past seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

The live feeds also return to the streaming service this summer.

Outside of the game, some former houseguests have had exciting life events.

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie recently got married.

And Big Brother 19 houseguest Jessica Nickson is pregnant again.

Former showmance Jeff and Jordan are hosting a new podcast.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd met on Big Brother, went on The Amazing Race, and married. Now they have a podcast.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.