Big Brother: New details about BB25 season premiere

Details about the season premiere for Big Brother 25 have been revealed.

The first episode of the BB25 cast airs on Wednesday, August 2.

It is a 90-minute premiere, allowing fans plenty of time to meet all the new players.

CBS has also revealed that it is a live move-in for the houseguests, beginning at 8/7c.

Unfortunately for the West Coast, the footage will be pre-recorded from its East Coast debut.

It has also been advertised that the premiere will be available for streaming on Paramount+ on the start date.

Sixteen new houseguests are playing the game, and a unique BB25 house tour was released this week.

This summer will be the longest Big Brother season in history, so hopefully, fans like the cast.

The Big Brother live feeds will get turned on following the West Coast viewing of Episode 1.

It means East Coast viewers need patience once the premiere has ended. It also means three hours will be lost as the houseguests get familiar.

A live audience may also return for the first episode, giving the show an added level of excitement. Maybe some Big Brother alums will be featured in that audience.

In addition to introducing the new players, the first Head of Household Competition will happen before the 90 minutes are up.

A clue about a live audience returning for BB25. Pic credit: @sharontharp/Twitter

More new details about Big Brother 25

The producers have also revealed details about how the season premiere will open.

“BIG BROTHER legends Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes ‘broke into’ the BIG BROTHER house and unwittingly unleashed the season 25 twist. Cameras captured the ‘break-in’ and the moment the three BB alums, who all famously lost their seasons, rolled a ‘Time Laser’ into the house,” reads a statement about opening night.

That footage has already been released to create excitement about the new season. The footage contains heavy hints about the themes and twists awaiting the players. But fans are still making guesses about what it all means.

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season’s twist… what do you think it all means? 👀



Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on @cbs and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XetvKvq912 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 28, 2023

As noted, the season premiere is available for streaming on Paramount+ when it debuts in each time zone. Following the debut of Season 25, Episode 1, it will be available for streaming everywhere.

And details about the BB25 cast are still coming, with a presumed release date for the cast list based on how previous seasons have done things.

Big Brother debuts on August 2 on CBS.