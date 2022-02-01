Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson close on huge new home, Cody apologizes for not helping more

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are winning in their personal lives. Pic credit: CBS

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 have been hard at work getting a new house built for their family.

And now the couple has shared that they closed on that house, and a new chapter of their lives is about to begin.

Jessica shared an extensive post about this huge milestone, and then Cody apologized for not being more supportive in the process.

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t been keeping up with the couple since they were on the show, they won a season of The Amazing Race, got married, and then had two kids. Their daughters are named Maverick and Carter York.

Jessica Graf shares the great news with her fans and followers

“We did it!!!! 🥳 We finally closed on our new home. When we got married we made a 10 year plan to build a home. Never did we imagine we would do it in 3! The opportunity was just perfect and we couldn’t turn down the chance,” Jessica captioned a series of photos of the family moving into their new digs.

“We started this project last January and a full calendar year later, here we are, keys in hand and a lot more work ahead 😂 But this is the exciting part. Unpacking and making our new house a home in this next chapter of life 🤍 I love you babe. Thank you for always jumping head first into crazy ideas with me. Our life never has a dull moment ♥️,” Jessica finished up her Instagram post.

After Jessica made her post on Instagram, Cody left an extensive comment where he shared his love for Jessica and their family. It also served as an apology for not being more supportive in the process.

“I feel guilty. I do because I didn’t give you the full support I could have in this process,” Cody wrote as he posted a comment on Jessica’s Instagram post.

“For those who don’t know, I’m mister content with life. And to a fault really, because I equate it to situations and life experiences where I lived with no shelter, running water… basically with no luxury in life and few necessities. So I’m like, “well my family doesn’t need more than we have.” Which isn’t fair and sort of progress killer to the betterment of our lives,” Cody added to the post.

His full response can be read below, where he finishes it off by writing, “I love you, the girls love you, and you made our lives so much better.”

Cody responds to Jessica’s social media post. Pic credit: @CodyTheMarine/Instagram

Celebrity Big Brother begins on CBS

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother has already started. Even though the first episode hasn’t aired on CBS yet, the new group of celebrities are already inside of the house and playing the game.

For Celebrity Big Brother 3, there are 11 new celebrities who were invited to compete for a $250,000 prize. The season will last about a month, and the winner will be voted on before the end of February 2022.

The oddsmakers have already predicted the Celebrity Big Brother winner for this winter, so it will be very interesting to see if they got it right this time. The first two winners of the show were Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton, so the women are looking to add another name to the winner’s list.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.