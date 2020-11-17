Big Brother casting: Deadline to apply for BBCAN9 arrives this week

Big Brother casting is just about at an end for the Canadian installment of the reality competition show.

While the latest season of Big Brother USA just came to an end, it’s full speed ahead for the new season of Big Brother Canada.

Global is going to be showing the new BBCAN season in spring 2021, or possibly even earlier if the production team gets everything situated.

Taking to social media this week, Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass let potential houseguests know that time is running out to get those applications submitted.

Seeking BBCAN9 houseguests

Kass wrote, “Hey Canada! The #BBCAN9 application deadline is THIS FRIDAY! Don’t miss out!”

She also linked to the application page, which can be found here. As the site notes, applications must be submitted by Friday, November 20, 2020.

As it is an extensive process to apply and there are a lot of questions to answer and policies to be read through, it is advised that potential houseguests do not wait until the last moment to finish up the application.

It is also noted on the application page that applicants must be able to upload a video of themselves, showing that a lot of planning could be needed by people hopeful for being part of the BBCAN9 cast.

Do your homework if you are applying for Big Brother Canada 9

Past seasons of the show are still available to be viewed online and it can serve as a great resource to learn how the game works. It’s also a great way to see which strategies work within the house, what the competitions look like, and how difficult it can be to be filmed almost 24/7 while you are a part of the game.

Season 8 is still viewable here, and it includes the revelation to the BBCAN8 cast about the season having to be cut short. A clip from the COVID-19 revelation is shared below.

News from Big Brother USA

Back in the United States, the drama has continued after the BB22 cast left their house.

Memphis Garrett says that he has been receiving death threats from angry fans due to his behavior in the house. He posted a video on social media to speak about and it has opened the eyes of a lot of viewers.

And Big Brother 7 winner Mike Boogie Malin was arrested in Las Vegas. He faces a series of charges stemming from the arrest and it is the latest piece of bad news for the three-time player of the game.

Big Brother USA and Big Brother Canada are currently on hiatus.