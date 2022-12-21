Big Brother alums poke fun at Daniel Durston after he trash-talked Taylor Hale

Kathryn Dunn was a part of the Big Brother 21 cast. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Big Brother alums are getting a pretty good laugh at the expense of Daniel Durston after he tried to trash-talk Taylor Hale on social media.

Earlier this week, BB24 cast member Daniel announced that Taylor had blocked him, drawing attention to himself with a Twitter post.

This all came a bit after Daniel did a new Big Brother interview where he spoke about his relationships with people from that cast. It included his reasoning for why he refuses to talk to Nicole Layong any longer.

Daniel wanted the world to know that Taylor had blocked him after that interview, even though he had previously claimed to never check up on other cast members.

The post led to a number of other former Big Brother players weighing in on the situation, which just ended up making Daniel look bad.

And for any Big Brother fans who don’t even remember Daniel, he finished in 12th place during the Big Brother 2022 season after getting sent home before the jury phase.

Kathryn Dunn reacts to Daniel Durston’s post

“You do one interview speaking the truth and they just wanna block you,” Daniel posted on Twitter.

“You literally have me blocked from viewing your Instagram Story so don’t act like you can handle the smoke,” Kat Dunn from Big Brother 21 posted in response.

Kathryn Dunn responded to a post from Daniel Durston. Pic credit: @itskathryndunn/Twitter

Big Brother 15 winner pokes at Daniel Durston

“He seems to believe that any attention is good attention, but I am here to say that he’s wrong!!!!” Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren stated in response to Kat’s post.

Already, 264 people have liked the response post from Andy, which is in addition to the more than 1,600 people who have liked Kat’s post.

Andy Herren from BB15 responded to Kat Dunn’s post. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

More Big Brother news

In other recent news from the BB24 cast, Taylor Hale revealed her 10-year goals, which include getting married.

Elsewhere, Matt Turner is planning his wedding after getting engaged to long-time girlfriend Megan Belmonte. He spoke about her a lot during the Big Brother 2022 season, and soon after he went home, Turner popped the question.

The next new season of the show will arrive in Summer 2023, when the Big Brother 25 cast takes over television screens. Applications are still open for anyone who wants to take a shot at winning that $750,000 prize.

