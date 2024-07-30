Big Brother alum goes on social media tirade, claims ‘transgender people… are not real’

Stop us if you have heard this one before, but a Big Brother 21 alum has caused controversy online.

Yes, this is that same Big Brother season that was marred by claims of racism against Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews.

Jackson later took responsibility for his words in a public apology, while Jack told host Julie Chen Moonves he was only joking around.

Some houseguests claimed they had to deal with microaggressions in various forms during the 2019 Summer season.

Sam Smith from Big Brother 21 has gone on several recent tirades about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

During several Instagram Live sessions, Sam has railed against the Opening Ceremonies. He also claimed “the transgender” were a disgrace when they “mocked The Lord’s Supper.”

Sam Smith shades ‘transgender people’ and calls them ‘not real’

Below is one of the videos that Sam Smith from BB21 recently shared where he railed against people at the Olympics and used it as a stepping stone to share his opinions.

“Today… I posted about what a disgrace it was for the Olympics and the transgender to mock The Lord’s Supper,” Sam stated.

He was referring to a painting by Leonardo da Vinci called The Last Supper. The painting referenced during the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony was The Feast of the Gods by Jan van Bijlert.

The reference to the Opening Ceremonies was just a springboard so that he could share his opinions.

“So transgender, you’re not real people. You’re crossdressers. You want to be a lesbian or a gay, that’s on you, do your thing, doesn’t affect me, but transgender crossdressing, you’re showing kids, what are you trying to read books in the libraries and showing kids that it’s okay. It’s not okay. It’s weird,” Sam stated.

“It’s weird and you don’t see it. You’re tryna make everyone accept your weird fetish. Not gonna do it,” Sam stated before saying, “It’s not real. You’re not a real gender. Like you’re not real. You put on a dress for one day out of the week and you want me to accept that? No. I’m not gonna accept it. It’s wild. Whatever.”

This is the same man who was bitching about Angela "bullying" Matt the other day #BB26 pic.twitter.com/VOJ7KTKUmf — CRAZY EYES (@feliciajbol) July 29, 2024

Big Brother fans respond to Sam Smith’s message

Many Big Brother fans have already commented on the video. Below is a small sample of them.

“One of the worst alums I mean,” wrote one fan.

“Why is it all bigots saying Angela is a bully. The irony…,” wrote another fan.

The reference to Angela is due to her blowup toward another houseguest on BB26. She called a player “crazy eyes” who was sent home later.

“Is that Sam from Bb21?., if so, he’s just being himself, racist,” stated another fan.

“What an actual friendless loser smh,” chimed an X user.

BB fans respond to Sam Smith’s video. Pic credit: @Feliciajbol/X

