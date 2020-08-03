Big Brother All-Stars news: Updates on 2020 season, BB22 cast

Big Brother All-Stars news from the past week has included some nice information, even though we still don’t know everything ahead of the season premiere.

The good news is that a lot is already in place to make the summer 2020 season a good one and the BB22 cast has already been sequestered in California ahead of the move-in ceremony.

This article provides all of the latest Big Brother All-Stars news, as well as updates that have been revealed over the past week or so that could impact the show and its fans.

The best news of all, though, might be that we are down to counting the hours instead of the days until Big Brother Season 22, Episode 1 debuts on CBS.

When is Big Brother All-Stars start date?

The first episode of the show is on Wednesday, August 5. According to the updated schedule from CBS, it will debut at 9/8c and be a two-hour installment.

The network also revealed that it is going to be a live-streamed move-in on August 5. It is being advertised as the first time that CBS has ever done this and it could be a really exciting evening.

Who is on the Big Brother All-Stars cast?

A cast list was posted by TV Guide that has a lot of fans feeling it might be correct, even though it has not yet been confirmed. Then, host Julie Chen Moonves posted some clues of her own.

The bad news is that we don’t yet know for sure who is going to be on the BB22 cast, even though there have been a lot of really strong rumors over the past few weeks. A recent one involved Tyler Crispen from Big Brother 20. Another may have been confirmed by Big Brother 8 winner Evel Dick Donato.

We also know the names of a few people who have confirmed that they aren’t playing this summer. Paul Abrahamian announced that he wasn’t going inside the house, Andy Herren said he wasn’t invited, and Derrick Levasseur made several statements about why he is not playing.

IN 3 DAYS: the doors will swing open and the #BB22 Houseguests will be revealed during Wednesday's LIVE move-in. Tune in at 9/8c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Gg9JnEsBHd — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 2, 2020

Executive producer explains BB All-Stars 2

For the first time in a while, we also have some information directly from executive producer Allison Grodner, who took the time to address a lot of questions about how Big Brother All-Stars will work.

She revealed that they are happy with the cast, that a lot of twists and turns will take place this summer, and that it was tough putting a season together with what is going on around the country. She also said that Zingbot and OTEV are back.

More Big Brother All-Stars news

The additional good news about Big Brother includes the fact that the live feeds are back, it’s going to be a long season, the show will be on CBS three times a week, and everyone is a veteran that knows how to play the game.

Don’t miss the season premiere, because that’s going to be the jumping-off point to a really intriguing summer and fall installment.

Big Brother All-Stars debuts August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.