Big Brother 26 spoilers: Week 7 HOH reveals their nominations

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal what the new Head of Household did at their Nomination Ceremony.

We are down to 10 people competing for the $750,000 prize after Tucker Des Lauriers got evicted.

Tucker’s eviction was a bold move made after Makensy Manbeck won the latest AI Arena Challenge.

Several houseguests saw a chance to take out Tucker and jumped at an opportunity to flip the vote.

The Eviction Ceremony getting shaken up also meant Angela Murray had survived another week.

She seems to have nine lives in the game, continuously frustrating Big Brother fans on social media who want her sent home.

Late Thursday night (August 29), Quinn Martin became the new Head of Household. Quinn is suddenly in a strong position.

Who did Quinn nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Quinn had to publicly choose a side as he hosted his Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 30). He had been playing the middle, but winning HOH after Tucker’s eviction meant he had to reveal his allegiances.

Quinn now has a deal with Joseph Rodriguez to go to the end together. With that in mind, Joseph and Quinn figured out who needed to be taken out quickly.

Angela Murray, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo Apaka were nominated for eviction. Each nominee can find safety with the Power of Veto or at the next AI Arena Challenge.

T’Kor Clottey is also at risk this week, but Quinn doesn’t want to nominate her if he doesn’t have to. He might have to win the Veto Competition to ensure nominations stay the same.

Rubina – I feel like I’m processing a breakup



Kimo – It’s grief



Quinn – Bro you forgot to feed the fish the fish this morning #BB26 pic.twitter.com/KE0eLCwMKx — Gatimo (@Gatimo) August 30, 2024

A new alliance for HOH Quinn

A six-person alliance has been finalized. Quinn and Joseph plan to work with Leah Peters, Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Chelsie Baham. It’s a strong group if everyone can remain loyal.

We expect Quinn to continue working side alliances with everyone outside that six-person group. He has played a messy game all summer and we don’t expect him to clean it up while in power.

Six houseguests will play the Week 7 Veto Competition on Saturday (August 31). The final three nominees for the week will battle in a September 5 AI Arena Challenge.

T'kor looking for who is responsible for Quinn no longer trusting her allies. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/5TmHSSRqQk — Unbothered King Cam Stan #bb26 (@TeamAmerica28) August 30, 2024

