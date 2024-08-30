Julie Chen Moonves compliments Tucker and reveals the biggest threats left in Big Brother 26 house

The Big Brother 26 cast evicted Tucker Des Lauriers to finish Week 6.

Makensy Manbeck won the AI Arena Challenge, gaining safety, which left Tucker and Angela Murray exposed on the block.

Several players felt it was time to flip the house on Tucker, and they voted out the person they felt was the biggest threat to them.

Tucker made a huge mistake by volunteering to go on the block again, but he courted the challenge that came with it.

Host Julie Chen Moonves weighed in on Tucker in a new interview she had with Entertainment Weekly.

Julie also spoke about who she feels are the biggest threats left in the game.

Julie Chen Moonves speaks about Tucker on Big Brother 26

Tucker received lots of respect from Julie for how he played the game. He made the show exciting, even though he took far too many risks along the way.

She awarded him the $20,000 prize for succeeding as the Instigator, and there are murmurs on social media about fans wanting to vote for him in the AFH poll.

America’s Favorite Houseguest will be decided during the season’s final week, with a $50,000 cash prize attached.

“He will go down as the most unpredictable yet lovable Houseguest we’ve ever had!” Julie stated when asked about Tucker’s legacy as a Big Brother player.

His gameplay and antics might be enough to get him invited to play a future winter season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

He came into the house trying to fix the way Derrick broke the game and became a BB legend. He left his mark, has All Stars locked, AFP locked. Thank you Tucker for bringing back old school Big Brother and reminding me why I fell in love with this show in the first place! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/dhr8bn64aK — 🍄 (@isedthatok) August 30, 2024

Who are the biggest threats left on Big Brother 26?

EW also asked Julie who she feels is the biggest threat left in the game.

“This is what makes this game so good. It’s anyone’s guess,” Julie responded. “Cam, because now he’s starting to win things and is athletic? Makensy, because she’s on her way to becoming a comp beast as well with two back-to-back BB A.I. wins? Angela? She’s been HOH twice and is also unpredictable.”

It sounds like Julie entered Thursday night feeling that Tucker was the biggest threat and wasn’t sure who would emerge. That’s how most Big Brother fans now feel.

“Chelsie? You heard what Tucker said… she was the mastermind behind the other side of the house, while Brooklyn was the voice. Who knows… expect the unexpected!” Julie added.

Goodbye goodbye goodbye, you were bigger than the whole sky. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/RYoXKvoLnF — Ari 🔑 (@realitytvari) August 30, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.