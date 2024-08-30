Big Brother 26 spoilers: New HOH takes power after Tucker eviction, new eviction targets are set for Week 7

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal the new Head of Household and what they plan to do during the week.

Tucker Des Lauriers was sent home during a surprising eviction vote earlier that night, clearing the way for new contenders within the BB26 cast.

Many tears were shed by the remaining houseguests, some of which weren’t expecting to vote against Tucker at the Eviction Ceremony.

When Makensy Manbeck won the AI Arena Challenge and the opportunity arose to eliminate the biggest threat in the house, the BB26 cast turned on Tucker.

The happiest person in the group was Quinn Martin, who got to take out his nemesis thanks to what had transpired.

Could this open the door for Quinn to start winning challenges and making bold moves to win Big Brother 26?

Who won the Week 7 HOH Competition on Big Brother 26?

The feeds were down for a while following the August 29 episode but returned late Thursday night to reveal the new HOH.

Quinn Martin is the new Head of Household. He takes the power for the first time this summer, allowing him to reset his game and take out another big threat.

He immediately jumped into action, hosting one-on-one meetings late into the night.

Quinn won the HOH!

looks like one-on-ones are already underway pic.twitter.com/0YfKUiQ35g — hamsterwatch #bb26 (@hamsterwatch) August 30, 2024

Who is Quinn targeting for eviction in the Big Brother house?

Earlier discussions about who would touch the block happened, with Quinn settling on three people he would nominate.

These targets could shift later, but Quinn is prepared to nominate Angela Murray, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo Apaka.

Only 10 people are left in the game and Quinn has to finally choose an alliance he wants to work with until the end. It appears he is ready to ride with Joseph Rodriguez for the summer.

Quinn and Joseph have secured a partnership, and plan to work with Makensy, Leah Peters, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Chelsie Baham. The stage has been set.

A Nomination Ceremony should happen mid-day on Friday, August 30.

QUINN NEW HOH HES MADE IT TO JURY QUINNIONS RISE WE CANT STOP WINNING <3 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Dkbb35gDFK — moonie (@ajaxiaos) August 30, 2024

