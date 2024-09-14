Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto results from a messy week

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal who won the Power of Veto this week.

We are in Week 9 of the Big Brother season, fresh off Quinn Martin getting sent to the jury house.

The hamsters competed in an Endurance Challenge after Quinn’s eviction, causing a shift in the power structure.

But that’s not all.

The eight remaining houseguests are living in the backyard. The new Artificial Intelligence twist has left them all getting punished.

AINSLEY went on a trip with Julie Chen Moonves, leaving JANKY/JANKIE as the replacement AI. And yes, the name is a pun.

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds

Leah Peters won the Endurance Challenge. She is the new Head of Household and finally has some power.

But since they live outdoors now, Leah doesn’t get an HOH Room. That’s a pretty harsh move by the producers.

Leah nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction. She wanted to take a shot at “the trio” after they sent Quinn packing.

Leah also promised safety to Angela Murray, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie, and Makensy Manbeck. That leaves T’Kor Clottey as a possible replacement nominee.

leah accidentally scaring mj while giving her a goodnight kiss… girlfriends and they don't even know it #bb26 pic.twitter.com/QaQ8BU1JSX — lexie (@haseuIsz) September 14, 2024

Who won the Big Brother 26 Power of Veto for Week 9?

Angela, Chelsie, and T’Kor were picked as the additional veto players. They competed against Leah, Rubina, and Kimo.

The Big Brother Live Feeds went down on Saturday morning (September 14) and returned later with the veto results.

Leah Peters won the Power of Veto. She’s having a great week on Big Brother and now gets to set her target for eviction.

Leah can keep her nominations the same or take a shot at T’Kor. That would be a bold and unexpected move.

Someone will join Quinn in the BB26 jury house (very soon), and Leah controls their destiny. She will host a Veto Meeting on Monday (September 16), where the final nominees for the week will be set.

Leah went and won the veto too 🤭 QUEEN LEAH 🔥 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/xZzpEkgPE2 — manda⭐️ (@thereshegoesam) September 14, 2024

