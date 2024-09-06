Big Brother 26 spoilers: New HOH crowned after Joseph’s eviction

Big Brother 26 Spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal who won the Week 8 Head of Household Competition.

Joseph Rodriguez was evicted earlier in the night thanks to a vote flip steered by Makensy Manbeck and Chelsie Baham.

Quinn Martin saw his game immensely damaged after putting someone he was working with (Joseph) on the block.

Quinn also had to watch everyone else play for the power Thursday night (September 5) and hope he didn’t become targeted for eviction.

Only nine people remain in the competition for the $750,000 prize, and someone just secured a spot in the final eight.

The season has also entered the jury phase, so everyone eliminated from this point gets sent to the BB26 jury house.

Who won the Week 8 HOH Competition on Big Brother 26?

Chelsie Baham is the new Head of Household.

Following the September 5 episode, the feeds were down as the houseguests played for power. When the feeds returned, Chelsie was revealed as the new HOH.

Chelsie is in power for the second time this summer, giving her a chance to make another big move.

She also held the power in Week 2, where Chelsie nominated Angela Murray, Kenney Kelley, and Lisa Weintraub. Tucker Des Lauriers became the replacement nominee when Kenney won the Power of Veto. The houseguests then sent Lisa home.

Chelsie now has to decide who she wants to nominate, and she may have her eyes on several players after what happened the past few weeks.

Her Nomination Ceremony will happen on Friday (September 6), where two people will see the block.

AINSLEY announced that game changes are afoot, and only two people get nominated each week (from this point). The AI Arena Challenge is also done, so winning the Veto Competition is the only way a nominee can find guaranteed safety.

They will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday (September 7). The first BB26 jury member will be announced on Thursday, September 12.

Say hello to your new HoH #BB26 pic.twitter.com/Nx8NY2ENEf — Sweet Jane 🖤 #BB26 (@bbsweetjane) September 6, 2024

Here is the updated BB26 schedule for September. Episodes are moving around due to the return of the CBS primetime schedule.

Big Brother has to give up its Wednesday night time slot to the new season of Survivor.

Here’s the Survivor 47 cast list and bios. Host Jeff Probst has introduced an interesting group of new castaways. They filmed the new season in Fiji and it debuts later in September.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.