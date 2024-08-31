Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Feeds update reveals more crying, worried houseguests, and an eviction target

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal how things have been going with a new Head of Household.

The Tucker Des Lauriers eviction has opened the door for many new contenders in the BB26 cast.

Only 10 people remain competing for that $750,000 prize and several players are finally waking up to the game.

Quinn Martin won the latest HOH Competition. Outgoing HOH T’Kor Clottery watched an intense challenge between the other nine players on Thursday night (August 29).

CBS viewers will see footage of that challenge during the Sunday night episode (September 1).

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With the power in his hands, Quinn had to choose sides (finally), and he did just that with his eviction nominations.

Quinn nominated Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe.

Rubina didn’t have much time to recover from losing her showmance partner to the eviction and shed many tears on the feeds. She wasn’t the only one.

Who is the eviction target for Week 7 of Big Brother 26?

Quinn told the Live Feeds cameras that Angela was the true eviction target. She has two chances at safety with the veto Competition and the AI Arena Challenge.

Kimo and Rubina should also be concerned because they are possibly in trouble if Angela finds safety. The stakes have been raised for the August 31 Veto Competition.

Makensy was very happy when Quinn told her she was safe for the week. She has struggled to remain in the game over the past few weeks, but Quinn plans to keep her off the block in Week 7.

Mackensy is crying because Quinn told her she was ok this week and she "made it to day 52". #BB26 pic.twitter.com/cywDnkHRQf — RealityBBQ #BB26 (@rbbq) August 30, 2024

Houseguests worried and more crying from Angela

Angela was shown crying on the feeds again after Quinn’s Nomination Ceremony. She’s struggling in the house, even after the high of surviving the block next to Tucker.

Kimo and T’Kor are nervous about the nominations. They worry that Angela isn’t the real target and that one of them could be the next person meeting with host Julie Chen Moonves.

The duo is certainly on the wrong side of the house as Quinn and Joseph Rodriguez push their new six-person alliance (with Chelsie Baham, Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Leah Peters).

Quinn and Joseph want to stay close to Leah, even while admitting she could turn on them.

What it feels like being an Angela fan this season. #BB26



pic.twitter.com/g2jzwZmCHZ — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 29, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 cast

Julie named some BB26 threats post-Tucker. The door has opened for other players to emerge.

One of Angela’s daughters wants her to escape the “nightmare” of BB26. Angela’s family has had it rough defending their mom on social media this summer.

Joseph spoke about his huge BB26 crush. He planned to play the game as a “robot” this season, but his crush has made that very difficult.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.