Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Feeds reveal new alliance plan, noms, AC going out, and food delivery

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds include lots of excitement following the eviction of Joseph Rodriguez.

A new HOH has been crowned, they hosted a Nomination Ceremony, the air conditioning went down, a new alliance was discussed, and the BB26 cast enjoyed a food delivery.

Late Thursday night (September 25), the players competed for the Head of Household crown.

Chelsie Baham became the HOH for the second time this season, restoring her to power and granting the safety of her closest allies.

Cam Sullivan-Brown was immediately safe, despite Chelsie being frustrated about his new closeness with Makensy Manbeck.

T’Kor Clottey and Quinn Martin are also safe, with Chelsie assuring them they wouldn’t see the block this week.

Chelsie nominates two people and the Live Feeds go down

A Nomination Ceremony was held early on Friday (September 6), but the Live Feeds experienced problems. It meant subscribers couldn’t find out who was nominated until much later.

A heat wave in California caused temperatures to hit about 112 degrees. It led to power outages in the area and problems with the Big Brother set.

The air conditioning and appliances stopped working, forcing the production team to make some adjustments. It’s possible that some cameras also stopped working, leading to the feeds being down under a “technical difficulties” banner.

We might hear and see more about what happened during the upcoming episodes. The BB26 cast still had business to attend to during the day.

Chelsie nominated Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka for eviction. Angela is the primary target, and Leah Peters has been discussed as a possible replacement nominee if needed.

Fatburger and a new alliance

The houseguests enjoyed a delivery from Fatburger on Friday since the appliances were having problems.

Not having to prepare their food was a nice treat, and the houseguests enjoyed getting the special food.

Meanwhile, a new alliance formed in the shadows (on paper) with plans to work against Chelsie next week. It’s a risky move since the Veto Meeting hasn’t happened yet, but that’s how Big Brother works sometimes.

Quinn and Leah discussed working against Chelsie, which shows Quinn is still playing a messy Big Brother game. The duo has considered teaming up with another duo (Cam and Makensy) to work against Chelsie. Forcing a wedge between Chelsie and Cam would indeed get messy.

#BB26 Quinn tells Leah that if one of them wins HOH they're going to have to have a delicate conversation with Cam and MJ about Chelsie is playing the middle – every week she just wants to vote with the house to hide what she's doing. It's exhausting. pic.twitter.com/gr4cVS210X — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 7, 2024

The Veto Competition will happen later on Saturday (September 7), providing a clearer picture of how Week 8 will progress.

