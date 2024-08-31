Big Brother alum Haleigh Broucher gets engaged to NBA player

Congratulations to Haleigh Broucher and Alex Caruso!

The Big Brother alum got engaged to the NBA player and she shared it all on social media.

Haleigh was part of the Big Brother 20 cast, playing the game during the Summer of 2018.

She had a strong alliance, but they turned on themselves as the Level Six alliance (the other side of the house) planted seeds of doubt.

Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, and Kaycee Clark led the Level Six alliance, with Kaycee beating out Tyler to become the Big Brother 20 winner on finale night.

Haleigh finished in seventh place that summer, but she was an interesting player and should get invited back for a second chance.

A Big Brother alum gets engaged to an NBA player

“Forever kind of love 💛♾️,” Haleigh captioned a series of engagement photos with Alex.

Alex is an NBA champion who has played with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. He was traded during the offseason and will play for the Oklahoma City Thunder next season.

The beautiful photos of Haleigh and Alex celebrating their engagement are shared below.

Haleigh also shared a video from when Alex proposed on the beach.

“Yes in every lifetime,” Haleigh captioned the post.

You can watch the full proposal below, as they share a special moment while the waves crash on the beach next to them.

Big Brother alums congratulate the happy couple

Many Big Brother alums have commented on Haleigh’s engagement posts.

“CONGRATULATIONS HALEIGH🤍🤍🤍 gonna be the most beautiful bride,” wrote Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23.

“Ahhhh!! I’m so happy for you!!! The forever love you deserve!!!!,” wrote Tommy Bracco from BB21.

“LETS GOOOOO congrats and gig em baby!!!!” noted Corey Brooks from BB18.

Haleigh also commented on her post, stating, “Easiest yes of my life.”

Additional alums who left notes for Haleigh and Alex included Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly, Kaitlyn Herman from BB20, Jessica Nickson from BB19, and Kemi Fakunle from BB21.

Big Brother alums leave fun messages for Haleigh and Alex. Pic credit: @HaleighBroucher/Instagram

