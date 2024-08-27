Big Brother 26 spoilers: Houseguest talks about quitting, fans react

Big Brother 26 spoilers from Week 6 now reveal a houseguest threatening to quit, and fans are not here for it.

Kenney Kelley was seen talking about quitting on the feeds for weeks. He missed his family, claimed the money wasn’t worth it, and wasn’t having fun.

Kenney ended up getting evicted, and the game went on. But now another houseguest is talking about quitting.

Below are many spoilers from Week 6 of Big Brother 26, as the week’s events have greatly impacted one of the players.

Tucker Des Lauriers was nominated by T’Kor Clottery for eviction, even though he tried to back out of it after volunteering.

Tucker also got a tough punishment during the Veto Competition, causing him to lose some sleep as the week progressed.

Here’s a breakdown of the veto prizes and punishments. This was the classic Veto Competition, where every participant got a prize or a punishment.

Tucker doesn’t get his way, gets frustrated on Live Feeds

T’Kor had to name a replacement nominee after Cam Sullivan-Brown won the Veto Competition. Tucker pushed hard for that person to be Leah Peters, but he didn’t get his way.

Angela Murray became the replacement nominee, someone Tucker has been working with recently. Tucker was frustrated about what happened and later argued quite a bit with Angela on the Live Feeds.

Below is a clip of Tucker speaking about being done with the game.

Tucker says hes done with the game, doesnt care about the money anyway, he owns an apartment in NYC, he just wanted to break "that curse" and now he doesnt even care about that anymore #bb26 pic.twitter.com/wsGmcHQZ4c — #BB26 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) August 26, 2024

Big Brother fans react to Tucker quietly quitting the show

Many Big Brother fans are frustrated with how Tucker acted after the Veto Competition and Meeting. They are particularly perturbed by Tucker seeking sympathy for how hard his game has been (in his mind).

“If Tucker wants to quit let him go??!?!?? Angela is still fighting and has never once talked about given up even when it’s looked like the end for her #BB26,” wrote one fan.

If Tucker wants to quit let him go??!?!?? Angela is still fighting and has never once talked about given up even when it’s looked like the end for her#BB26



pic.twitter.com/3GyF0qrQPt — Fredlee (@percievenugget) August 26, 2024

“Me if i were in the house and tucker told me he wanted to quit #bb26,” another Big Brother fan wrote with a funny GIF.

me if i were in the house and tucker told me he wanted to quit #bb26



pic.twitter.com/okvKD8SQYN — kristian (@okaykristian) August 26, 2024

“So, every time Tucker don’t get his way, he either BLOW UPS, THROWS A TANTRUM or THREATENS TO QUIT the game. #BB26,” posted a fan who is done with Tucker’s antics.

So, every time Tucker don't get his way, he either BLOW UPS, THROWS A TANTRUM or THREATENS TO QUIT the game. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/5VvaUOgA8C — grace johnson (@graciejones730) August 26, 2024

Another fan responded to someone trying to defend Tucker by saying he was misunderstood.

“Saying allllll of this just to avoid saying that Tucker is a whiny sore Ioser who wants to quit because Cam beating him, then subsequently not getting his way shook him to his core and he doesn’t wanna do that again is wild #BB26,” wrote the frustrated fan.

Saying allllll of this just to avoid saying that Tucker is a whiny sore Ioser who wants to quit because Cam beating him, then subsequently not getting his way shook him to his core and he doesn't wanna do that again is wild #BB26 https://t.co/O3hidmtxKW pic.twitter.com/LI4xPb8F8w — 2024 NBA CHAMPIONS! 🍀 (@defclubmix) August 26, 2024

Tucker can still save himself at the August 29 AI Arena Challenge, but he was talking about throwing it. He isn’t likely to walk out the front door before eviction night, but fans think he is doing a “quiet quit” on the feeds.

