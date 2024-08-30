Big Brother 26 spoilers: Chaos as the houseguests send someone home

The Big Brother 26 cast sent another houseguest home on Thursday night.

T’Kor Clottey completed her week as the Head of Household, but it’s hard to call it a success.

While she remained safe for another week, T’Kor became the HOH without having a real eviction target.

As such, T’Kor’s plans never seemed clear during the week, even as the latest eviction night approached.

Cam Sullivan-Brown had been on the block but won the Week 6 Power of Veto.

The final nominees for the week (and the people at risk of going home) were Tucker Des Lauriers, Angela Murray, and Makensy Manbeck.

Big Brother 26, Episode 21 recap

Host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed fans to the August 29 episode. The narrator joked that Tucker had been the Instigator, but Angela instigated her way onto the block.

One of them would head home soon if Makensy found a way to win the Week 6 AI Arena Challenge. Let’s see how it went!

The fallout from the recent Veto Meeting was also shown. Tucker was upset that Angela was placed on the block instead of Leah Peters.

Tucker was also upset with Angela because he had warned Angela that people thought she was the Instigator, and then Angela tried to turn people against Tucker.

Angela turned on everyone after she got placed on the block. She revealed every person she had worked with and new alliances she had joined. It was pure chaos.

Joseph Rodriguez tried to play catchup after escaping solitary confinement with Matt Hardeman. Makensy also got clued into alliances she didn’t even know existed.

Cheslie Baham and Cam discussed trying to flip the vote and evict Tucker if he failed to win the AI Arena Challenge. Meanwhile, Tucker tried to (finally) secure a final two agreement with Rubina.

Who won the Week 6 AI Arena Challenge on Big Brother 26?

Tucker won his first two times in the AI Arena; Makensy has also won an AI Arena Challenge. But with no real target from the HOH this week, they each knew the importance of winning it this time.

Angela, Tucker, and Makensy had to complete a puzzle to learn a password (in numbers). They then had to find the correct password from a wall of choices. The first one to complete it all would win safety.

Makensy dominated the August 29 AI Arena Challenge. She was safe for the week.

MAKENSY is a fighter damn! You can’t get rid of her fr

Who got voted out and finished 11th place on Big Brother 26?

The houseguests had to decide if they were sending Tucker or Angela home.

Would Chelsie and Cam try to pull off a shocking plan to send Tucker home? Or would it be a house vote against Angela without the drama?

Angela jumped in quickly to find support (after the AI Arena Challenge). Tucker also began asking for votes. Before the vote, Tucker told Angela he felt people were keeping her.

Below is how the eviction vote played out Thursday night:

Rubina voted to evict Angela.

Chelsie voted to evict Tucker.

Kimo voted to evict Angela.

Joseph voted to evict Angela.

Leah voted to evict Tucker.

Makensy voted to evict Tucker.

Quinn voted to evict Tucker.

Cam voted to evict Tucker.

Tucker Des Lauriers was evicted on a 5-3 vote. He finishes in 11th place this summer.

