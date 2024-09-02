Big Brother 26 recap: Many tears, a new HOH, and noms in the first post-Tucker era episode

The first Big Brother episode of the post-Tucker era aired on Sunday night.

Tucker Des Lauriers was sent home during the latest Eviction Ceremony.

Makensy Manbeck won the Week 6 AI Arena Challenge, leaving Tucker and Angela Murray as the final nominees.

A vote flip happened thanks to Chelsie Baham and Cam Sullivan-Brown, ending Tucker’s run on a 5-3 vote.

The game reset after Tucker left, and power was up for grabs again. Who would rise to fill that power vacuum?

Week 7 began with 10 people left competing for the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother 26, Episode 22 recap

The new episode picked up following the Tucker eviction on Day 45.

Chelsie celebrated in a Diary Room session as she poked fun at the people crying (Makensy and Rubina Bernabe primarily).

The producers inserted some flashback scenes to show people meeting people the vote between Tucker and Angela. Leah Peters was fine with sending Tucker home, but she wanted to give him a sympathy vote.

Rubina spoke in a Diary Room session where she could sense something was about to happen. Kimo Apaka felt he had the numbers to save Tucker, but he was wrong.

T’Kor Clottey had a Diary Room session where she knew Tucker was at risk while on the block, but she didn’t care enough to protect him.

Kimo was crying in the kitchen later, and Angela thought he was sad about voting out Tucker. But he told her he voted to keep Tucker, leading to Angela doing some fake crying.

Quinn Martin did a dance routine and then screamed in a DR session about getting Tucker out. That segment likely didn’t go over well with Tucker’s fans.

Quinn is so annoying yelling in the DR. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/1meSdGutZy — Sonja Knowles ♉️ (@sonjaknowles87) September 2, 2024

Who won the Week 7 HOH Competition on Big Brother 26?

T’Kor watched as the rest of the BB26 cast played in a new HOH Competition on Thursday night (August 29).

The challenge was the egg cage, where houseguests had to maneuver eggs along the fence of a chicken coop using their fingers.

A risk was associated with the challenge: The first three people to drop an egg would become Have-Nots for the week.

The first person to maneuver their eggs to the other side and knock down HOH lettering would win HOH.

HOH "What Came First" Rules, maneuver an egg thru a the maze, then roll their egg down the ramp and knock down the H O H letters, first to do this wins HOH! First 3 HGs to drop an egg become Have-Nots! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/fhi7LHLqyD — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 2, 2024

Quinn dropped the first egg (very quickly). He became the first Have-Not.

Angela wouldn’t move until the three Have-Nots had been decided. She didn’t want to be on slop again.

Kimo became the second Have-Not. Makensy became the third Have-Not.

Cam was the first one to knock down a letter. Makensy, Quinn, Leah, and Kimo were soon after.

Makensy was the first to knock down two letters, followed quickly by Quinn, Leah, and Kimo. It became an intense battle to finish off the challenge.

Quinn Martin won the Week 7 HOH Competition by knocking down all his letters.

Quinn creates a Week 7 Big Brother 26 plan

Chats were had between Quinn and the people who helped him get Tucker out. He began his HOH meetings the same night he took power. A good chat was had with Chelsie, where Quinn spoke about putting Rubina on the block.

Quinn apologized to Joseph for the vote swing. But the duo agreed to work together. Angela wanted Quinn to put new people on the block, but Quinn wanted nothing to do with her plan.

Quinn also promised T’Kor that she would not be nominated. He told her that Kimo could see the block, which T’Kor acted surprised about in a DR session.

Angela: He will still be your bestie on the outside.

Kimo: I voted to keep him (Tucker).

Angela:

💀💀💀#BB26 pic.twitter.com/kKaAA7SFyT — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) September 2, 2024

Who did Quinn nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Quinn nominated Angela Murray, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo Apaka. The trio is shown playing for the Power of Veto during the next episode (September 4).

Angela was revealed as Quinn’s primary target. And Quinn was also ready to work with Chelsie, Cam, Leah, Makensy, and Joseph this week.

