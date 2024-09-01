Big Brother 26 spoilers: Could we see Power of Veto chaos again?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal some possible chatter about veto chaos.

We are deep into Week 7, with the post-Tucker era yielding some interesting moments.

The remaining players competed for Head of Household after sending Tucker home on Thursday night (August 29).

Quinn Martin became the new HOH, so CBS viewers should expect yelling and celebrating during his Diary Room sessions on the Sunday night episode (September 1).

The downside to taking power right after a big threat gets sent home is that you must choose a side. And that’s what Quinn did.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Quinn now has an alliance with Joseph Rodriguez, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, Leah Peters, and Makensy Manbeck.

Big Brother nominations and the veto results

Quinn nominated Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe. He preferred that the nominations stay the same this week and wanted to target Angela for eviction.

Leah won the Power of Veto and secured a spot in the final nine. She has power (finally) and the chance to create chaos at the Veto Meeting.

Below is a Big Brother Live Feeds video showing Leah getting ready for bed and wearing the Power of Veto necklace. She is enjoying her moment in the sun.

#BB26 Leah wearing the golden veto to sleep tonight does a little dance for the camera. pic.twitter.com/hjTbO6alNn — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 1, 2024

Will Leah use the Power of Veto on Big Brother 26?

Leah has nothing against Angela. Leah has also noted that it doesn’t help her game for Angela to go home. Quinn is in her ear trying to convince her to pocket the Power of Veto, but she is considering using it.

If Leah uses the Power of Veto, Quinn has to name a replacement nominee. That takes him into dangerous waters, as he wants to avoid putting T’Kor Clottey on the block.

It gets worse. Joseph told Angela that she was going home if she didn’t win the AI Arena Challenge. Angela has an added incentive to work on Leah or to cause new drama in the house.

Makensy is also interested in Leah using the POV to save Angela. She wants T’Kor on the block with Kimo and Rubina.

Leah hosts her Veto Meeting on Monday (September 2) and chaos may be on the menu. Despite being the HOH, Quinn is still trying to play the middle in a week where that might not be possible.

Why do I feel like the more Quinn tells Leah not to use the veto on Angela the more it’s gonna wanna make Leah use the veto on Angela? #BB26 pic.twitter.com/Dp7lGYKTSc — Wesley🥥🌴 (@Wesley_Blanton) September 1, 2024

More from Big Brother

Haleigh from the Big Brother 20 cast got engaged. She is marrying a former NBA champion whom she has been dating for a while.

Julie named threats remaining on the BB26 cast. She is very interested in seeing who emerges after Tucker’s eviction.

Tucker’s goodbye messages were revealed. He also spoke about being in love and has no regrets from his time in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024