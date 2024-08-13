Big Brother 26: Ready for BBAI’s next game-changing surprise?

Artificial Intelligence is the theme for Big Brother 26.

BBAI has impacted the game in numerous ways, including the recent Nomination Ceremony where HOH Angela Murray got deepfaked by Quinn Martin.

Angela had several amusing moments when she desperately tried to convince other houseguests that the AI wasn’t her, but everyone clearly knew.

After AINSLEY tried to become a houseguest, the AI rewarded her supporters and punished people who voted against her.

BBAI has also presented a new challenge (AI Arena) ahead of each Eviction Ceremony. This has added another level of fun to the game.

But now CBS is advertising something brand new.

A surprise for Big Brother fans during bonus episode

The Big Brother producers state that “BBAI’s next game-changing surprise will be revealed” during the August 13 episode.

A press release also suggests that this surprise is “bound to shake things up” for the BB26 cast.

Shaking things up again is much-needed, as some Big Brother fans feel the game has gotten stale in the past few weeks.

Quinn and Makensy Manbeck ruined two twists by telling the house about their powers, robbing us all from seeing how a Deepfake HOH and America’s Vote could work in secret.

Hopefully, the producers aren’t waiting until the final few moments of the August 13 episode to reveal this next twist.

New Big Brother commercial for bonus episode

Below is the advertisement CBS is running for the August 13 Big Brother episode.

It features three former winners speaking about their return to the house. Jag Bains (BB25), Taylor Hale (BB24), and Cody Calafiore (BB16 and BB22) are back.

As a reminder, this bonus BB26 episode airs at 8/7c on Tuesday, August 13.

Much of the night will feature clips from earlier in the season, and we will hear Jag, Taylor, and Cody’s reactions to how the season has gone.

But it’s that tease of a “game-changing” twist that fans won’t want to miss.

