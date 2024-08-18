Big Brother 26: Details on Instigator, how it works, and what you need to know about the vote

Big Brother has introduced the Instigator twist; it could bring additional excitement to the Live Feeds.

Host Julie Chen Moonves briefly explained this new twist during the August 15 episode, and now it’s in the hands of the fans.

Big Brother fans now get to vote on who they think would be the best houseguest to stir up some drama in the coming weeks.

What’s in it for the BB26 cast member who gets selected? They are awarded a cash prize from the fans based on whether or not they do a good job.

The Instigator twist has loads of potential, but so did the Deepfake HOH power that Quinn Martin received. That power was ruined by Quinn telling everyone.

Could you imagine the AI version of Angela Murray making her nominations in a world where nobody knew about Quinn’s power? That would have been epic.

What is the Big Brother Instigator?

“The AI Instigator Power, when used, allows, for one week, the user to create virtual avatars of other current houseguests, instruct what they’ll say and to whom,” reads a press release from CBS.

This power opens the door to chaos, provided the user can keep a secret. Thus far, the BB26 has proved incapable of such an act.

so we’re voting one of these two for instigator power right? #BB26 pic.twitter.com/UcpXElh8Dr — kristen :) (@kris_10do) August 14, 2024

How long is voting open for the Big Brother Instigator power?

Big Brother fans can vote on the power until Thursday, August 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. It’s a long voting period to allow everyone to interact with the game.

Fans can vote up to 10 times each day during the voting period. That’s a lot of votes that fans can push toward a favorite houseguest.

How do Big Brother fans vote for the Instigator?

The voting page is located through a link on the CBS site for Big Brother.

Here is a direct link to the voting portal.

Well if America is voting we know will get this AI Instigator power! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/hnqpgVnIrX — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 14, 2024

