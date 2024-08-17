Big Brother 26 spoilers: POV results for Week 5 revealed

The Big Brother 26 Live Feeds finally revealed the Week 5 veto results.

The feeds were down for most of Saturday (August 17), but returned in the evening to some interesting news

It’s been a busy 48 hours following the eviction of Cedric Hodges. His former allies have had to scramble, and the people who turned on him have taken power positions.

As a reminder, a house flip was constructed by T’Kor Clottery and Kimo Apaka. They wanted to save their friend, Rubina Bernabe. Cedric became a casualty of those efforts.

Late Thursday night (August 15), all the remaining houseguests played in the first Endurance Challenge of the summer.

Here’s the full breakdown of the BB26 Wall Competition. The summary is that Tucker Des Lauriers won a rather anticlimactic challenge.

Lead-up to the Week 5 Veto Competition for the BB26 cast

Tucker nominated Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Quinn Martin for eviction.

Brooklyn was the primary target, and Tucker had worked out a deal with Quinn to use him only as a pawn. But Quinn blabbed that secret, which has become his familiar gameplay. It could come back to bite him.

Joseph Rodriguez and Makensy Manbeck were chosen as the players to join Tucker, Brooklyn, Cam, and Quinn. They all began playing in the Veto Competition early on Saturday.

Who won the Week 5 Power of Veto on Big Brother 26?

Tucker won the Power of Veto. Again.

No, that’s not a typo. It’s also not deja vu. He is impressive at these Big Brother challenges and continues to run the table on the rest of the house.

The Veto Meeting is on Monday (August 19), where the POV winner (Tucker) gets to decide what to do with that power. It will lead to the final three nominees being set.

The final nominees will play the Week 5 AI Arena Challenge on Thursday night (August 22), with one person gaining safety and the others at risk of going home.

Currently, Brooklyn is the target. If Tucker sticks to his plan, Brooklyn must win the AI Arena Challenge or go home.

More from the Big Brother house

An extended exit interview with Cedric was also revealed. During the longer chat with host Julie Chen Moonves, she shared his goodbye messages from the BB26 cast.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.