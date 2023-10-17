Big Brother 25 spoilers: Votes ready for Secret HOH eviction

The stage is set for the upcoming Big Brother 25 Eviction Ceremony.

Someone is about to join Cameron Hardin in the jury house.

The Secret HOH twist provided some entertainment, even though Jag Bains told nearly everyone in the house.

If the producers do this twist again in the future, they should set up some rules about keeping it a secret.

Keeping everyone in the dark a little longer could have ramped up the drama to another level.

Regardless of how the week has gone, a second BB25 jury member is decided upon on October 19.

Who is getting voted out during the Secret HOH twist?

Jag started the week by nominating Blue Kim and Felicia Cannon.

The remaining houseguests then played an intense Veto Competition. It led to two people winning the Power of Veto.

Blue won a Power of veto, giving her a path out of being on the block.

And Jag also won a Power of Veto, opening doors for some blindside action.

Blue and Jag used the Power of Veto at the Veto Meeting. Blue saved herself, and Jag saved Felicia.

Jag then named Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez as the replacement nominees.

The Big Brother 25 showmance never saw it coming, and upcoming episodes will show how shocked they were.

Cory camtalk. #bb25



-got greedy with game+showmance

-assuming this all came from the Blue convo

-doesn't know how to get Blue/Bowie vote

-thinks he has Cirie

-can't be mad, was putting up Matt/Jag

-might only stay if America wants to leave

-wants to go out with America outside pic.twitter.com/1hwLVd5Ghp — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 17, 2023

Who will become the second BB25 jury member?

Matt Klotz, Blue Kim, Felicia Cannon, Cirie Fields, and Bowie Jane get to vote at the October 19 Eviction Ceremony.

It only takes three votes to evict someone this week, and the Big Brother live feeds have revealed the target.

Blue, Felicia, and Cirie all feel they can work with America. They believe she is a better option to keep in the house than Cory.

That’s already enough votes, but Matt and Bowie Jane will likely vote to keep America.

Cory is likely to become the second jury member on a unanimous vote.

Below is a chat Felicia and Cirie had about it on the live feeds.

Felicia: We just got to figure out what's our best path.

Cirie: I say America. I would rather keep America over Cory. Cory is going to try to wiggle his way back in with Matt & Jag. We're the only people that didn't hurt her.

Felicia: There you go. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/56ea4cAExi — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 17, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.