Big Brother 25 spoilers: Veto Meeting results from Bowie Jane’s HOH week

Big Brother 25 spoilers were just revealed on the live feeds.

The Week 10 Veto Meeting happened early Monday (October 9), yielding the final eviction nominees.

Bowie Jane won the latest HOH Competition, allowing her to nominate two people.

Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields became her nominees.

The reasoning was sound, as Bowie Jane was still frustrated with how the women had treated her.

But she also kept her options open for a possible backdoor later in the week.

A plan stemming from the Veto Competition

Zingbot visited the houseguests this week, and then they played OTEV.

The memorable Veto Competition is a right of passage for people who do well on Big Brother.

But it sounds like some of the houseguests threw the challenge. Felicia claims that Bowie Jane lost on purpose, and Cirie stated that America Lopez also threw it.

Footage of that Veto Competition will be part of the October 10 episode.

Jag Bains won the Power of Veto. Cameron Hardin and Cory Wurtenberger didn’t even play, presenting a backdoor option for Bowie Jane. Would she take that route at the Veto Meeting?

Did the Power of Veto get used by Jag Bains?

Jag used the Power of Veto. He saved Felicia from the block and forced Bowie Jane to name a replacement nominee.

Bowie Jane was given a heads-up from Jag about what he was doing, so she was ready to implement her plan.

Bowie Jane named Cameron as her replacement nominee.

The final nominees for the week are Cameron and Cirie.

The October 12 Eviction Ceremony will now send one person to the BB25 jury house.

Can Cameron find a way to drum up support in a week where people are trying to backdoor him? Or is he about to get evicted for a second time?

And if Cameron becomes a jury member, will Bowie Jane find herself on an island? Or can she trust her alliance with Jag and Matt Klotz?

Stay tuned! The final eight houseguests for Big Brother 25 will soon be revealed.

Cirie doing jury management with Cam, and advice: Whatever you feel about other people, don't say it out loud. That's when people decide who you are. The way you speak about other people. That's the thing about these shows, you can only fake for the cameras for so long. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/nNzWFts6b0 — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 8, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.