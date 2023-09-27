Big Brother 25 spoilers: Image leaked of zombie puzzle or HOH Comp?

The Big Brother live feeds may have leaked an early look at the zombie puzzle.

Jared Fields or Cameron Hardin will deal with it on Thursday night (September 28).

After the fake Double Eviction, host Julie Chen Moonves told Jared and Cameron they weren’t done yet.

The duo returned to the house as zombies. And then they began playing in a Zombie Challenge to rejoin the game.

The winner of the Zombie Challenge gets an advantage. They will decide who will compete in a puzzle challenge on Thursday night.

If the person doing the puzzle completes it within the time limit, they return to the BB25 cast. The other person goes home.

A sneak peek at the zombie puzzle?

Below is an image from the backyard. This screen grab from the live feeds shows crew members working on a challenge that fan site HamsterWatch has called a “zombie revival comp” for Thursday night.

In the past, a houseguest has had to disassemble a puzzle in one location, transport it to a second location, and put it back together. That might happen again.

#Gooftally staffers + zombie revival comp setup seen on feeds pic.twitter.com/Od7ZUuaodu — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) September 27, 2023

Update: The above image may not have been of the Zombie Challenge.

A second tweet was made by HamsterWatch late on Wednesday. Maybe this is a peek at the upcoming HOH Competition?

I've been told this is not, in fact, the zombie revival comp – it's for something else https://t.co/B4jHjLOJDU — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) September 28, 2023

During the Big Brother 20 season, Kaitlyn Herman got evicted.

But Kaitlyn didn’t get sent home. Instead, she got to compete in a challenge to save her game.

That challenge involved a puzzle of herself. Kaitlyn had to disassemble the puzzle, move it, and reassemble it before time ran out.

Kaitlyn could not finish the puzzle in time, leading to her elimination. Many Big Brother fans felt it was a simple puzzle and were shocked Kaitlyn failed.

Below is a video of Kaitlyn trying to complete that puzzle on BB20.

It’s possible that the Big Brother producers intentionally leaked the footage with the BB25 puzzle. Fans got a glimpse of what’s coming on a day when there is no new episode.

Previous episodes from Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.