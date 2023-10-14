Big Brother 25 spoilers: Houseguests talk about regretting Cameron eviction

Cameron Hardin got backdoored on Big Brother 25 to wrap up Week 10.

The house was united in its goal to get him out, mostly because he kept winning challenges.

Cameron also had difficulties connecting with some of the players, which Felicia Cannon was fond of noting.

At one point, Felicia even accused Cameron of having an “evil spirit” inside him.

The remaining houseguests played in a new HOH Competition following Cameron’s eviction.

And the result was a Secret HOH taking the power.

Choices of Secret HOH lead to eviction regrets

Jag Bains is the Secret HOH. He took the power by winning a BB Comics challenge.

As anticipated, Jag continued his plan to get Blue Kim out right after Cameron left.

Jag nominated Blue and Felicia for eviction, but it was done secretly, so the ladies were frustrated and upset.

Felicia was seen on the Big Brother live feeds saying she missed Cameron because he was at least upfront about things.

Cirie Fields agreed with Felicia, but Cirie also knows Jag is the Invisible HOH.

The other houseguest expressing that she missed Cameron was Blue. Everything Cameron warned her about happened in less than 24 hours.

Before he got sent to the jury house, Cameron warned Blue that she was the next target and that Jag and Matt Klotz were coming after her. She never fully believed his story but changed her mind after immediately seeing the block.

What’s to come on Big Brother 25?

A Double Veto takes place in Week 11 of Big Brother 25.

Here is an explanation of the Big Brother Double Veto, but a summary is that it will heavily impact the game.

Someone will join Cameron in the jury house very soon, but fans must tune in to the upcoming episodes to find out who.

Blue has a chance to save herself, and she must, especially with the trash talk she dished out to Cameron in her Diary Room sessions.

The live feeds showed that Blue went to Matt and asked what Cameron had said, wondering about the truth.

Below is a clip from that conversation, where Blue was given many context clues about what was coming.

Big Brother news and notes

Cameron Hardin did an interesting Big Brother exit interview and spoke about who he feels is playing the best and worst game.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.