Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who is the new Head of Household?

Brittany Hoopes is a member of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds have now revealed the new Head of Household. The final part of the challenge took place after the Thursday night episode came to an end, adding some suspense so that viewers would also tune in for the Sunday night episode.

During a very chaotic eviction night for the BB24 cast, it was revealed that Paloma Aguilar has left the game. We may learn more about why she left at a later date, but, for now, they are just calling it personal reasons.

Hopefully, the post-show interviews take place soon between Paloma and the media, giving her a chance to speak about her decision to bow out this season. Until that point, Big Brother fans are understandably going to have a lot of questions about what just happened.

With the BB24 cast down to just 15 people, they went to the backyard to play in the Week 2 HOH Competition. As Daniel Durston watched on, seven head-to-head races took place that would decide which houseguests got a chance to become HOH.

The winners of those first-round challenges were Michael, Taylor, Kyle, Jasmine, Joseph, Ameerah, and Monte.

As the credits rolled on the episode, Julie Chen Moonves let everyone know that these would be the only seven people competing to take over the power in the house.

Who won the Week 2 Head of Household on Big Brother 24?

The Big Brother live feeds were down for quite a while on Thursday night, forcing fans to wait much longer than anticipated to see what the cast members had been up to.

Jasmine Davis is the new Big Brother Head of Household, giving her the power to put two people on the block in Week 2. It will be very interesting to see if she protects the women that she was in an alliance with and who ends up getting nominated next.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The most adorable kitten is on the feed RN #BB24 #bb24 pic.twitter.com/lMuMTJKIwG — Tammi with an i (@Brwnidgl333) July 15, 2022

More to come on Big Brother 24

Ahead of the Thursday night episode, Julie teased a new twist and gave thoughts on how Taylor Hale had been treated by the rest of the houseguests this summer.

The Backstage Twist has officially ended as well, so that part of the season has come to an end. There could be some fallout for Daniel, though, as all three of the people he nominated for eviction are still residing inside of the Big Brother house.

Stay tuned, BB Fans, the Live Feeds will be back up tonight. And make sure to check out an all-new episode Sunday. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/vpeUDhSJ8T — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 15, 2022

And if you haven’t seen them yet, the Big Brother 24 swimsuit photos have been released.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.