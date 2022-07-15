Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who did the new HOH nominate?

Indy Santos is a part of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

New Big Brother 24 spoilers have come from the live feeds. Late Thursday night, a new houseguest took over the power in the house, leading to them hosting a Nomination Ceremony on Friday.

As many Big Brother fans already know, Jasmine Davis won the Week 2 HOH Competition, despite a lot of controversy surrounding the challenge itself.

Quite a few Big Brother fans posted on social media to share their opinions that Jasmine had touched the ground during the obstacle course. She was allowed to advance anyway, and ended up winning the second portion of the challenge.

The rest of that HOH Competition will be shown to viewers during the July 17 episode of the show. That’s also when fans will get to see the Nomination Ceremony that Jasmine just hosted.

With the power squarely in her hands, Jasmine had the opportunity to make a bold statement and go after two big targets in the house. Instead, it appears that she is more concerned about doing what the house wants.

These new nominees will have a shot to save themselves from the block during the Veto Competition taking place on Saturday (July 16).

Who did Jasmine nominate for eviction?

At the Week 2 Nomination Ceremony, Jasmine nominated Pooch and Taylor Hale for eviction. They are the two people now at risk of going home, and possibly seeing Paloma Aguilar again a lot sooner than they may have wanted.

For fans who have been watching the feeds for most of Friday, these nominations won’t come as much of a surprise.

More Big Brother 24 twists on the way

Ahead of the latest episode of Big Brother 24, Julie Chen Moonves teased a new twist that is coming. She also spoke about the treatment that Taylor Hale had been receiving in the house.

We will have to stay tuned in to the live feeds to find out if the twist is introduced early, but we expect it to kick in once they are down to 14 houseguests left in the game.

The fallout from the Nomination Ceremony will only last about 24 hours, followed by the second Veto Competition of the summer. This is where it will be very important for either nominee to win the POV and ensure that they aren’t on the block for the first real Eviction Ceremony this season.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.