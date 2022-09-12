Big Brother 24 spoilers: Veto Meeting results set eviction stage

Monte Taylor became the final five HOH on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers now reveal what just took place at the Week 10 Veto Meeting.

Monte Taylor has been the Head of Household for Week 10, giving him the power to try to dictate who else would make it to the final four with him.

At his Nomination Ceremony, Monte put Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes on the block, making it the second straight time the ladies have been on the block.

And also, for the second straight time, one of the ladies came off the block, making the job of the HOH a little more difficult this time around.

Brittany won the Power of Veto, doing so after one of the BB24 houseguests got disqualified from the competition.

Heading into the Veto Meeting, Monte knew that he would have to name a replacement nominee, but what would he decide to do when the moment arrived?

Week 10 Veto Meeting results for Big Brother 24

As expected, Brittany saved herself from the block at the Veto Meeting. Monte then chose Taylor Hale as his replacement nominee.

Monte sparing Matt Turner from the block means that an interesting vote will be coming up on eviction night this week.

It could have been a huge move for Monte to put Turner up as his nominee, but Monte is very worried about the women turning against him next week.

back to herding behavior pic.twitter.com/XybHJeiYp2 — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) September 12, 2022

What will happen at the Week 10 Eviction Ceremony?

The two nominees for the week are now Alyssa and Taylor, with one of them about to become the newest member of the BB24 jury. Both ladies have already been working on Monte to try to secure safety for the week, as they are each very worried about getting evicted next.

The voters are just Turner and Brittany, with Monte the HOH voting if there is a tie. This could be a tough position for Monte because if he has to break a tie, he may lose the vote of the person he sends packing.

With less than two weeks left in the show, the Big Brother 24 finale date is coming up quickly. That’s when the BB24 jury will return to the stage and vote on who gets to take home the $750,000 prize.

Fans will also vote on America’s Favorite Houseguest, with an interesting BB24 houseguest leading one popularity poll as the season winds down. Winning AFH comes with a nice cash prize, and just for a point of reference, Tiffany Mitchell won the award for the BB23 cast.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.