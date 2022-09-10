Big Brother 24 spoilers: Power of Veto results, houseguest DQ’d

Julie Chen Moonves has served as the host of Big Brother for years. Pic credit: Julie Holland/CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers reveal that the houseguests played in a very early Veto Competition on Saturday morning (September 10).

The live feeds were rolling as the houseguests were woken up really early and forced to compete for the Power of Veto with very little sleep.

And the early competition led to some controversy, as one of the final five cast members wasn’t allowed to play in the latest challenge.

During the last episode of the show, Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins got evicted during a Double Eviction night.

In the late-night hours of that same evening, Monte Taylor won an important HOH Competition to give himself one of the spots in the final four this summer.

With very few choices left to go with, Monte put Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider on the block. The ladies got nominated for the second straight time, putting them at risk of becoming jury members very soon.

Monte disqualified from Veto Competition

Shortly after 5 a.m. house time, the final five houseguests were woken up to play for the Power of Veto. While the details haven’t been fully revealed or confirmed, it looks like Monte failed to get to the challenge in time to play in it. This led to him being disqualified and only Alyssa, Brittany, Matt Turner, and Taylor Hale playing in the latest Veto Competition.

Alyssa showing off her grapes. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/vRvAzij3BX Get our Big Brother newsletter! September 10, 2022

Who won the Power of Veto this week?

Brittany won the Power of Veto. This means that Brittany can take herself off of the block at the Veto Meeting on Monday (September 12), forcing Monte to come up with a replacement nominee.

Since Alyssa is already on the block, Monte will be forced to put up Turner or Taylor, two people he was aligned with going into this week. This decision could lead to him losing someone’s jury vote later on down the road.

Things You "Need To Know" – Day 66 #BB24



1. Alyssa/Brittany nominated

2. Michael's comments/exit discussed endlessly

3. Monte/Taylor/Turner/Alyssa rehash Brittany's lies

4. Brittany won Veto EARLY this morning pic.twitter.com/pYYBLgVN36 — RealityBBQ #BB24 (@rbbq) September 10, 2022

It will likely be better explained during an upcoming episode, but based on what the houseguests said on the Big Brother live feeds, they were given two minutes to report to the backyard after they were woken up for the Veto Competition.

After reportedly getting several warnings to report for the challenge, it looks like Monte was disqualified from competing. This was a terrible time for him to get removed from a challenge, as Monte would have preferred to just keep his nominations the same.

There aren’t many episodes left, but here is the TV schedule for Big Brother 24 over the next two weeks.

