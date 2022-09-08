Big Brother 24 episodes: Schedule coming to an end

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli will return for the Big Brother 24 finale. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 episodes on the schedule are starting to dwindle, with a Double Eviction taking the number of houseguests down to just five.

The Summer 2022 season finale arrives on Sunday, September 25, when CBS has two hours to wrap up everything.

There is a $750,000 prize on the line, so a lot of drama could be expected in the next few weeks.

Will the unbeatable Michael Bruner get taken out before finale night? Getting him out of the Big Brother house could be a huge resume booster for someone.

At the same time, Michael now gets to play in every Veto Competition left on the schedule (if he remains in the game), so he can control his own fate if he keeps winning challenges.

Of note is that it’s a BB24 jury member who has increased their popularity the most lately, suggesting it could be a good battle for who wins America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

Big Brother 24 episodes left on the schedule

Below is the list of Big Brother 24 episodes that remain for the houseguests, and it will go from the final seven members of the BB24 cast down to just the final three in a matter of days.

It begins with a big Double Eviction on September 8 and culminates with the Big Brother 24 winner getting voted on when September 25 rolls around.

Episode 28: Thursday, September 8 at 9/8c (two-hour Double Eviction).

Episode 29: Sunday, September 11 at 8:30e and 8p.

Episode 30: Wednesday, September 14 at 8/7c.

Episode 31: Thursday, September 15 at 9/8c.

Episode 32: Sunday, September 18 at 8:30e and 8p.

Episode 33: Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 34: Friday, September 23 at 8/7c.

Episode 34: Sunday, September 25 at 8/7c (two-hour finale).

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer 2022.