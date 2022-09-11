The Big Brother 24 cast has given fans an exciting Summer 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 season finale is coming up very quickly, marking the end of the road for this new group of houseguests.

Monte Taylor, Matt Turner, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, and Alyssa Snider make up the surprising final five for the season.

One of those people is going to walk away with the $750,000 prize for winning over the jury later this month.

It’s difficult to predict who is going to be named the winner by the BB24 jury because there are some very similar resumes among this group. Michael Bruner may have been the favorite to win, but he got sent packing during the Double Eviction.

And speaking of the attorney, Michael gave a new exit interview where he spoke at length about turning on Brittany at the end, revealing what Kyle Capener had said, and how he rushed out of the house following his eviction vote.

We will see Michael again when he votes on the winner, but there will also be some jury segments appearing in the next few episodes of the show.

When is the Big Brother 24 season finale?

The season finale for the Summer 2022 season of Big Brother arrives on Sunday, September 25. This is a shift from the normal Wednesday night finale, but the show had to make room for the return of Survivor and The Amazing Race on the CBS schedule.

It all begins at 8/7c on that Sunday evening, and CBS has given the producers two hours to wrap things up.

On finale night, we will get to see four of the people who went home before the jury started (Paloma Aguilar won’t take part), and the jury members will also be invited back to the stage to visit with host Julie Chen Moonves.

The Big Brother live feeds have been revealing a lot about the final five houseguests over the past few days. It has led to a lot of spoilers, including who won a special late-night HOH Competition and who the target for eviction has been in Week 10.

Regarding everything that has happened since Michael’s exit, here are the important Big Brother spoilers from the feeds. It includes who won the latest Power of Veto and what might take place at the upcoming Veto Meeting.

Before the season finale arrives, here is the episode schedule for the rest of BB24. There are some important nights to note, including a special Friday night episode and a Wednesday evening where Big Brother doesn’t appear on the schedule.

