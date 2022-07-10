Big Brother 24 live feed updates: All the spoilers you need to know so far

Pooch is playing Big Brother 2022 really hard through the first four days. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 live feeds have been busy since being turned on late Wednesday evening. After the first episode of the summer, there was a lot for the new houseguests to discuss while the cameras were rolling.

Quite a bit of footage will likely come from the conversations and alliance-making that has gone on over the first few days. In addition, there was a Nomination Ceremony and a Veto Competition, shaping how the first Eviction Ceremony might go on Thursday night.

To summarize what took place on the first episode, Daniel Durston won the first Head of Household Competition, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli became the Backstage Boss and is safe for the week, and then Pooch picked three people to sit out the week.

Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, and Paloma Aguilar are at risk due to sitting out, and the trio’s America’s Vote for Big Brother 24 is still open. One of them will become safe due to the vote, but the other two are at risk due to a twist that is coming at the first Eviction Ceremony.

Spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds

Dustin hosted the first Nomination Ceremony of the summer and he decided to nominate Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins for eviction. It wasn’t much of a surprise, as those are two of the people who were on the outskirts of some major alliances. But that has shifted.

Then, Michael won the Power of Veto, giving him the opportunity to take himself off of the block at the upcoming Veto Meeting. This means that Daniel will have to name a replacement nominee and put someone different next to Terrance.

I really do think both of these people will still be in the house a week from today #bb24

Alliance-building on Big Brother 24

Paloma, Alyssa, Monte Taylor, Ameerah Jones, Kyle Capener, and Pooch were in a six-person alliance, but Pooch has now been replaced by Michael after the other five people started questioning what Pooch was up to in the game.

Paloma, Alyssa, Ameerah, Indy Santos, Brittany, and Jasmine Davis make up a six-person all-girls alliance, with the group talking a lot about Taylor Hale and keeping her at arms length. If it were up to the six women, they would be evicting Taylor in Week 1. They may get that shot if Daniel puts her on the block to replace Michael.

HOH Daniel, Backstage Boss Pooch, and Matt Turner have a strong three-person alliance, but Daniel told that information to Nicole Layog, who he now has a final two deal with.

Other close relationships include the trio of Michael, Taylor, and Brittany; Turner and Pooch; Paloma and Alyssa; Kyle Capener and Pooch; and an all-guys alliance with Pooch, Turner, Daniel, Kyle, Monte, and Joseph Abdin.

Yes, Pooch is/has been working with almost everyone, and that’s the difficult part when he is someone who can’t participate in anything during Week 1. He is trying to secure his Week 2 safety, but Pooch might be playing the game too hard.

nice Michael/Nicole chat underway.. both said they haven't heard much negativity about anyone.. Nicole said some seasons she's been "appalled, hurt, disgusted by the behavior that goes on"



elsewhere, Taylor bashing rages on 💀 #bb24 pic.twitter.com/kCUNvBMMIR — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) July 10, 2022

Here is the Big Brother summer schedule of episodes, which lays out some big dates that are coming up on calendar. And stay tuned, because a lot is going to happen in the next few days, including discussions on the BB live feeds about how the first eviction vote will go.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.