Big Brother 23: Who got sent home during Double Eviction?

Big Brother 23 sent home two houseguests during the big Double Eviction episode that took place Thursday evening.

Yes, we know that they actually went to the BB23 jury house, but we find it amusing that Hannah Chaddha keeps saying that they are getting sent home.

It was a big night for the members of The Cookout because it would end with two of them getting evicted. But, according to host Julie Chen Moonves, they didn’t know about it ahead of the episode airing.

By the end of the night, just four people would be left playing the game and competing for that impressive $750,000 cash prize that is on the line.

Who was sent home at first Eviction Ceremony of the night?

The nominees were Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha at the first Eviction Ceremony of the evening. In order, Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, and Azah Awasum voted to evict Tiffany.

By a vote of 3-0, Tiffany became the sixth member of the BB23 jury. She spoke at length about her goal to have a Black winner this season, even if it didn’t end up being her in one of the final seats.

Who went home second during Big Brother 23 Double Eviction?

Azah Awasum won Head of Household and decided to nominate Xavier Prather and Hannah Chaddha. After Kyland Young won the Power of Veto and saved Xavier, Azah then had to put Derek Frazier on the block.

At the second Eviction Ceremony of the night, Xavier and Kyland would be deciding if it was Derek F or Hannah who would be joining them in the final four. Anyone who has been watching the Big Brother live feeds this summer knows exactly what was about to happen.

Kyland and Xavier voted to evict Hannah Chaddha. That made Hannah the seventh member of the BB23 jury.

The final four houseguests of the season are Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, and Xavier Prather.

Meanwhile, a lot of Big Brother fans are posting on social media how they feel Tiffany Mitchell should have won Big Brother this summer and how disappointed they are that she has already been evicted.

