Big Brother 23 cast reveal should take place this week

Julie Chen Moonves is hosting Big Brother 23 during summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast reveal is reportedly going to take place this week. Online sources continue to state that we will soon learn the names of the BB23 cast members, even though CBS hasn’t yet made an official announcement.

The Big Brother 2021 season gets started on Wednesday, July 7, showing how close we all are to watching the game again. The live feeds are back again this summer as well, so we will get to see everything that the new cast is up to inside of the house.

As for the house itself, we are still holding out hope that host Julie Chen Moonves will be releasing a video that includes a house tour. That would give us a look at the new Big Brother theme and to get a feel for what changes were made inside the house.

The entire cast is going to be made up of new people to the show, giving everyone a fresh look at how the reality competition show can go during a season with no returners. Having returning houseguests made sense for last summer with Big Brother 22, but it’s good to see the show try out some new people.

When is the Big Brother 23 cast reveal?

The unofficial reports state that the Big Brother 23 cast reveal will take place on Wednesday, June 30. That would be a week before the season premiere and it would be roughly two weeks after everyone went into quarantine.

June 30 makes sense, and we certainly hope that the big revelation comes earlier in the day. At the same time, if Wednesday comes and goes without any big news from CBS or the show producers, we wouldn’t have to wait much longer for the season to actually begin.

Stay tuned, though, because as soon as we know the names of the BB23 cast members, we will make sure to pass it on.

But they are locked away and I know where. News coming soon from CBS. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/wbZBNklzOH — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) June 25, 2021

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.