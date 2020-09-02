Big Brother 22 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto and did it get used?

Big Brother 22 spoilers reveal who won the Power of Veto and whether it was used.

Enzo Palumbo took control of the house in Week 4 and stated that he was ready to make some bold moves. He alluded to the fact that he would be covered in blood when he was done.

Instead of making that bold move, Enzo nominated Kaysar Ridha and Kevin Campbell – the two houseguests who are on the outside of every important alliance left within the BB22 cast.

Some might say he made the safe move here, but others would call it a boring move and a huge letdown after the boisterous comments he made about shaking things up this week.

Who won the Power of Veto in Week 4?

Six houseguests played for the Power of Veto this past weekend, with Kaysar and Kevin each knowing that the only way they would be coming off the block would be to win the POV themselves.

Kevin won the Veto Competition and got the chance to save himself from the block. He did exactly that at the Veto Ceremony, forcing Enzo to come up with a replacement nominee.

Enzo, again, had a chance to make a bold move and backdoor one of several people he had said he wanted out of the game. Instead, he allowed Christmas Abbott to volunteer as a pawn this week.

It’s unclear how those moments will be presented on the new episode of Big Brother All-Stars 2, but Christmas had been ready for a while to go up on the block next to Kaysar and ensure that he was the next person evicted.

As it currently stands, Kaysar is about to be unanimously evicted from the Big Brother house. It will be an uneventful Eviction Ceremony and that might end up frustrating even more CBS viewers.

Enzo missed an opportunity with wall-yeller

By now, most fans of the show already know about the fan that yelled over the wall of the compound. Spurred on by a suggestion from Big Brother 8 winner Evel Dick Donato — that’s what he claimed on Twitter — the fan outed the alliance of Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel.

Enzo could have used that as an excuse to put either Nicole or Cody on the block in a backdoor move, but he got talked out of it by people he is working with inside the game. Having Nicole and Kaysar on the block at the same time would have at least been intriguing, even though Kaysar was still likely to be evicted next.

Moving forward, the easy targets are just about gone, but fans should expect a new Head of Household to again make bold promises and then end up nominating someone like Kevin because it’s simply easier.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.