Big Brother 22: Did the Power of Veto get used today?

Big Brother 22 held its weekly Veto Meeting today, where the Power of Veto winner got to announce whether or not they were going to shake up the nominations.

The last few days have been very chaotic in the house, with a member of the BB22 cast asking to get backdoored on Sunday night. That followed Tyler Crispen and Ian Terry nearly self-evicting from the game.

Going back to the Nomination Ceremony, Christmas Abbott put Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers on the block. It was a plan that had been worked on for a while and pushed by Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato.

Chaos took over the house after the nominations and the revelations of the BB Basement powers. And that was all before they even played for the Power of Veto.

The Veto Competition was one that is always fun to watch on television, where each person has to select a reward or punishment when they are eliminated. Each successive eliminated person can then trade with them.

Christmas won the Power of Veto and kept the power in her hands. That led all the way to the Veto Meeting that just took place early on Monday.

Did the Power of Veto get used on Big Brother?

It will be interesting to see exactly what parts of the conversations leading up to the Veto Meeting actually get shown during the Wednesday night episode. But the houseguests certainly provided some made-for-TV footage at the Veto Meeting.

Christmas did not use the Power of Veto to take Bayleigh off the block. She kept the nominations the same and there were some comments that she made about not getting caught in the crossfire this week.

It all means that the next person to leave Big Brother 22 is either going to be Bayleigh or Da’Vonne and they will be heading straight home.

For CBS viewers that haven’t been paying close attention to the live feeds or to any of the Big Brother spoilers from recent weeks, this moment is going to come as a huge shocker on the September 9 episode.

After the Veto Meeting, everyone gets to enjoy a Labor Day party. Will the nominees even get to enjoy themselves? We shall see.

Getting close to the BB22 jury starting to form

Thursday night is the Eviction Ceremony and this will be the last person who fails to make it to the BB22 jury. It’s a big deal in the game, especially for this season, because there is a pay raise coming.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.