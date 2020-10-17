Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto today to decide final three?

The Big Brother 2020 cast just played in the most important Veto Competition of the season.

The winner of the POV was just revealed on the live feeds and it dictates who is about to make the final three.

With only four people left in the house, everyone got a chance to play and they all knew how important it was to secure the power.

Spoilers leading to the Veto Competition

Enzo Palumbo won the Head of Household Competition this week. It’s the second time that he has won the power and it meant he could escape the block again. It also helped improve his resume, which could be important if he makes it to the end.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Enzo nominated Nicole Franzel and Christmas Abbott for eviction. He told Cody Calafiore that he was honoring the final two pact that they have and he would try to keep him off the block all week.

Christmas was pretty upset about not getting protected this week and cried for a bit about it on the live feeds. She was also really upset with what happened that same day in a special Luxury Competition.

That all led up to the Veto Competition, where Nicole and Christmas knew that the only way to feel safe for the week would be to win that all-important Veto Necklace.

Who won the Power of Veto this week?

Cody Calafiore won the Power of Veto this week. Cody is not going to use the POV, which means that Nicole and Christmas will remain on the block.

This is now the fourth time that Cody has won a Veto Competition this season, improving his already-impressive resume that could be hard for anyone else in the house to beat this season.

This victory also guarantees Cody a spot in the final three – plus he gets to decide who is going to join him and Enzo in the final HOH Competition. Unless something shocking happens, it appears that Christmas is getting sent to the BB22 jury.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.