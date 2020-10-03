Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who got nominated for eviction on BB22 today?

Fresh Big Brother 2020 spoilers from the live feeds now reveal who the new Head of Household has nominated for eviction.

The BB22 cast is down to its final six people after that extensive Triple Eviction on Thursday night.

The jam-packed episode ended with three people getting sent to join the BB22 jury. Ian Terry and Da’Vonne Rogers just got a lot of new roommates.

Late Thursday night — after the Triple Eviction episode had taken place — the final six houseguests played another Head of Household Competition to decide who would take the power.

Cody Calafiore won again, making it the third time that he has been the HOH this summer. He is now tied with Memphis Garrett for holding that the title the most times during the 2020 season.

Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who got nominated for eviction?

There weren’t any surprises at the Nomination Ceremony, because Cody had already telegraphed what he was about to do. Cody and Nicole Franzel had a late-night chat where they discussed what had happened and further cemented their final two deal.

Nicole has spent much of the time since Dani got evicted going after Christmas Abbott to anyone who will listen. Nicole wants Christmas out. Badly. Right now. And Cody is on the same page with her.

Christmas and Tyler Crispen just got nominated for eviction at the Friday ceremony. They are up on the block and Tyler looked pretty worn out after his talk with Cody about why he is on the block.

Next up is an important Veto Competition

Everyone left in the house gets to play in Saturday’s Veto Competition. There are just six slots and six people left in the game, so now they will all faceoff for the POV to see if the nominations are going to stay the same.

At the moment, Christmas is the primary target. Nicole is continuing her push to be the last woman standing and she may be about to accomplish her early-season goal.

Cody has to play everything very carefully if he wants to avoid getting nominated next week. One of Christmas and Tyler is going to remain the game and they both have a lot of reasons to put him on the block now. Unless Cody plays it perfectly.

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to pass on any additional Big Brother 2020 spoilers we learn about in the overnight hours. With just six people left in the house, the live feeds could get a little boring. At the same time, anything is better than the stars and adoptable pets.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.