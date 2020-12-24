Big Brother 16 cast member Jocasta Odom pretends she is pregnant, reveals she wrote a book

Jocasta Odom from Big Brother 16 just shared her “Christmas gift” with the world.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jocasta posted an image of a pregnancy test to all of her followers.

The next day, she took to Instagram to post a video of her gender reveal.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Calling it a gender reveal was a bit of a ruse, though, as it was intended to draw eyes to a live reveal she was planning to do on social media.

Jocasta teases fans, reveals new book

The Instagram post below is where Jocasta shared a pregnancy test and stirred up some interest in her feed.

“I’m so elated about my Christmas gift. Just to give birth is a gift but to birth something that allows you to give to all is absolutely amazing. Usually, I do not share a lot but I’m sharing this week,” started out the caption Jocasta wrote with her picture.

“We all have been through so much this year and through it all blessings still were falling. Thank you God for such an amazing blessing. I’m beyond grateful and honored. Tomorrow I’ll do my gender reveal. I’m so Excited!! December 22nd. Yay!! #fyp #love #blessings #mamaj #birthinggreatnessunderpressure,” Jocasta finished.

Read More Big Brother: Christmas Abbott thinks she played a great game on BB19 cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jocasta Odom (@jocasta_odom)

The next day, Jocasta returned to her Instagram page. First, she teased that it was the big day for the gender reveal, leading to a number of people guessing if she was having a boy or a girl.

Then came the video, where she unwrapped her book for the camera, saying that she had “birthed” it and was ready to share it with the world. Her book is called 5-Minute Daily Prayer Journal: Reflections and Scripture for a Deeper Faith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jocasta Odom (@jocasta_odom)

She also revealed that her book is going to have a publication date of January 19 and that the paperback version of the book is going to be sold for $14.99 through Amazon.

Who is Jocasta Odom from Big Brother?

For new Big Brother fans who aren’t quite sure who Jocasta Odom is, she was a member of the Big Brother 16 cast. It took place in the summer of 2014 and tried hard to make people forget about the rough season of Big Brother 15.

The BB16 cast also included Derrick Levasseur, who won, with Cody Calafiore coming in second place. Nicole Franzel was also a part of that cast, and so was Zach Rance, who just revealed to the world that he is bisexual.

Jocasta, a minister from Georgia, finished in 11th place when Nicole targeted her and Zach for eviction. Nicole would return as part of the BB22 cast, and she says she has nightmares about the day that Cody turned on her.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.