Zach Rance from Big Brother 16 reveals he is bisexual, hooked up with Frankie Grande

Big Brother 16 cast member Zach Rance is sharing a lot about his personal life this week. In particular, he is talking about his sexuality and a relationship that he had with fellow Big Brother houseguest Frankie Grande.

Zach and Frankie became friends inside of the Big Brother house and were a part of the same alliance for a large part of it. Zach was a member of Bomb Squad, The Detonators, and a two-person team-up called Zankie.

Things shifted, though, when Frankie wanted to make a power move in Week 8 of the BB16 season. Frankie won Head of Household and then put a backdoor plan into motion to get Zach out. Frankie won the Power of Veto, used Zach as a replacement nominee, and the houseguests unanimously voted Zach out of the game.

Zach went to the jury house and he would later be one of the votes that helped name Derrick Levasseur the Big Brother 16 winner over Cody Calafiore.

Now, though, Zach is sharing how the friendship with Frankie carried outside of the house.

Zach speaks about hooking up with Frankie

In an interview with Us Weekly, Zach shared what happened at a party the month after Big Brother 16 came to an end.

“It was Ariana Grande’s Halloween party. Kind of hard to forget,” Zach noted as he began his story.

“It was me, Ariana Grande, Frankie, Big Sean – she was dating Big Sean at the time. Very low-key party. All of her dancers were there. The party went really well,” Zach continued.

In case any viewers have forgotten, Frankie is the brother of Ariana Grande, and it was a secret that he tried to keep to himself for a large chunk of Big Brother 16.

Zach went on to tell a story about how he started hooking up with Frankie in a closet that was in Frankie’s bedroom.

“Now I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I’m f**king bisexual.’ I prefer women, but this is where I’m at. I’m, like, 85 percent straight,” Zach stated.

Zach also stated that he “got super, super close” with Frankie on BB16 and that he “fell in love with who [Frankie] was as a person.

He also addressed his feelings the day after the hookup in the closet. He said, “I woke up the next day with, like, a heavy heart. I was like, ‘What the f**k did I just do?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait a second, no, like, maybe I’m gay.'”

Now that he is out and feels that he is open-minded, Zach doesn’t mind sharing these stories about his life. He also made sure to note that he is single and looking.

Big Brother 23 on the horizon

A new season of Big Brother will take place in summer 2021. CBS has already renewed the show and casting is open for anyone who wants a shot at winning the $500,000 prize.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.