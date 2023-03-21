Below Deck’s Tyler Walker shares update on dating life and family after coming out on the show

Below Deck Season 10 star Tyler Walker has shared an update on his life after coming out on the hit yachting show.

Tyler came in mid-season to replace fired stew Camille Lamb.

The South African native was a good worker who had fun but managed to steer clear of the drama.

However, Tyler did have a secret of his own that he was hiding from his family.

Tyler had not told his conservative family that he was gay and had only come out to his sister before filming Below Deck.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The stew gets up the nerve to call his mom with a little help from Hayley De Sola Pinto to come out. However, the timing wasn’t right for Tyler, who did feel more confident after his mom assured him she would always love him.

Last night following the big Below Deck Season 10 finale, Tyler gave an update on his relationship with his family.

Tyler Walker talks about coming out to his family on Below Deck

It’s been nearly a year since Below Deck Season 10 was filmed, so when Tyler and his pal Hayley stopped by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen wanted all the tea.

Andy asked Tyler point blank how it was when coming out to his mother and that relationship dynamic today.

“It could have gone better, but I think we are moving in the right direction,” Tyler expressed before adding, “She’s open to hearing a lot more about things from my side, and that’s, I think, the most important thing.”

Tyler’s proud to be part of the queer community in his small South African town and be a role model. Where he grew up, that didn’t really exist, and Tyler wants to help change that and give someone who struggled as did inspiration.

While filming, Tyler was in a relationship, but those days are long gone. Tyler sadly admitted on WWHL that things didn’t work out, and he’s single. The yachtie is looking for someone with who he has a connection and can laugh a lot.

Tyler Walker looks up to Below Deck’s Fraser Olender

Season 10 of Below Deck made history for a couple of reasons, and one of them was Fraser Olender as the first-ever male and gay chief stew. When speaking with Pride, Tyler opened up about Fraser being a role model to him.

“I look up to Fraser now. Getting to know him and seeing how confident he is in his position… it really just gave me a sense of self. It’s a really daunting experience. I do come from a very religious background. It really does frighten you,” he shared with the outlet.

Tyler also credits his friendship with Fraser and Hayley for giving him the confidence to let the rest of the world see the real him.

Another Below Deck season has come to a close, and with no Season 10 reunion show, the next thing for fans to look forward to is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.