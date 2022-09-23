Below Deck’s Kate Chastain weighs in on Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna RHOBH drama

Kate has the best response to the latest RHOBH craziness. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain is the latest to weigh in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on and off-screen drama between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.

The fallout of what went down in Aspen on RHOBH has been one hot topic since the most recent episode hit Bravo airwaves.

Social media was buzzing as the episode played out with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers taking aim at Lisa for trying to take down Kathy.

Kate was one of many using Twitter to express her opinion on the craziness that is RHOBH.

In true Kate fashion, she used her snarky wit to share her opinion.

The former chief stew also didn’t shy away from being brutally honest and hilarious.

Kate Chastain weighs in on Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna RHOBH drama

The Below Deck alum poked fun at Lisa, declaring that Kyle Richards was more “famous and successful” than her big sister Kathy.

“Rinna has a point re: Kathy being jealous of Kyle. All of those *The Agency resorts and hotels are really taking over globally #RHOBH,” Kate tweeted.

While she didn’t come right out and say she’s Team Kathy, Kate’s Tweet speaks volumes. Kate’s sarcastic nature was front and center, in her opinion too.

However, not everyone got it. One Twitter user wrote, “Never heard of the agency, only on this show. The Hilton’s world wide honey,”

Kate replied to the comment, “Congratulations! You solved the sarcasm puzzle!”

This isn’t the first time Kate has had something to say about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the past couple of weeks.

The former yachtie’s ready to take on Diana Jenkins. Kate used the van incident with Ashton Pienaar to make it clear she would have no problem putting Diana in her place.

Kate Chastain and RHOBH stars head to BravoCon

In less than a month, Bravolebrities will come together in New York City for BravoCon 2022.

The list of Below Deck stars attending has come out, and Kate’s on it. Although she’s not on Below Deck, Kate has been on Galley Talk from the beginning.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke will represent The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As of this writing, Lisa’s not on the list of RHOBH attendees.

Kate Chastain from Below Deck has shared her thoughts on the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama. The former chief stew will get the chance to speak her mind to the ladies in person at BravoCon.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.